What is it like navigating the market?
It's way worse in Nigeria, the competition is scarier and more dominant. Every time I check my Instagram, I always notice a bunch of talent who I know deep down are better than me, all they need is an opportunity.
These types of artists make me sit up and better myself as a musician. To make it in Nigeria, you have to be consistent and hardworking with a little bit of luck and grace. It’s important to be at the right place at the right time and associated with the right people while bearing in mind that your last hit is the best one.
Which artists have uplifted you?
It’s a jungle out there. It’s not like you’re going to meet a big artist and ask him to help you. It doesn’t work like that. You just have to learn from their moves and implement them in your career.
How does it feel to be a global superstar?
There was never a “boom” moment that made me realise I was a big deal, it was every single win that made me see that I was on the right path. Having my song Ku Lo Sa reach more than 500-million streams on digital platforms attests to the little wins, mistakes, failures or lessons that I’ve encountered in this journey. It was also an amazing experience opening for Usher in Ghana in 2022 and for WizKid the following year at the O2 Arena in London. I’m enjoying my journey but I’m hungry for more.
What’s the ultimate goal?
To be as big as Michael Jackson – he is the pinnacle of what a great artist is. He was big before the age of social media. He was as big as Coca-Cola, even as big as Jesus Christ. I have a tattoo portrait of Michael on my chest. Every time when I wake up and see myself in the mirror, I see him. I then realise that I can achieve the same as the man in the mirror. He is the best to ever do it, and I hope I follow such a path.
Nigerian muso Oxlade aims to be as big as Michael Jackson
"There was never a 'boom' moment that made me realise I was a big deal, it was every single win that made me see that I was on the right path," says the Ku Lo Sa singer.
Image: Supplied.
Nigerian music sensation Oxlade hopes to touch millions like his icon, the late Michael Jackson.
Born Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, Sowetan caught up with the 27-year-old Ku Ka Sa hit-maker on his recent visit to SA.
Who is Oxlade?
I was born into a music-inclined family. I lost my mother when I was three and had to live with my grandmother, who was a deaconess. Somehow, all her kids were musicians. Some can play instruments, others sing or dance. So, born in a music environment, I had no choice but to blend in.
What happened next?
After I dropped out of varsity, I felt that I was done living someone else’s dreams. My family didn’t want another artist or musician, and had expectations for me to complete school, but music is my calling and I can’t help it. I followed their advice and went to school, but I soon realised that I was losing myself and only found myself in music.
When did music become a profession?
When I became of age, and could say “No” to my family. That was the time I took music seriously. I was 19 years old.
How would you describe your music journey so far?
A fulfilling destiny because no matter what, this was bound to happen. I believe God wouldn’t want to put me in a place where He wouldn’t want me to flourish. All I’m doing is living His will and my dreams.
