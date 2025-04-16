Culture

Scoop, Loot Love on how they're preparing to host the Metro FM Music Awards

"My anxiety is keeping me up. I'm researching a lot, looking at the previous years and other shows for inspiration," says Loot Love.

16 April 2025 - 07:22
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Scoop Mkhathini ready to host the MetroFM Awards alongside Loot Love.
Image: /TAFFSTUDIOS

Radio and TV personalities Scoop Makhathini (real name Siyabonga Ngwekazi) and Luthando “Loot Love” Shosha are getting ready to host the 2025 Metro FM Music Awards on May 3. But what can viewers expect? The duo break it down to Sowetan:

What can we expect from this year’s awards?

Scoop: The theme is "Crowning Greatness". We are awarding SA royalty in the music industry. Our musicians have been our biggest flag-bearers and ambassadors, ministers of foreign affairs to date. I anticipate an evening as dynamic, colourful, bold and funny as SA is.

Loot: The first thing is, this night is truly about our incredible global stars. Homegrown and trending worldwide. This is another year to highlight, give flowers and really acknowledge their essence, their creativity and their excellence. [People should] expect an incredible production and electrifying performances, plus a night of incredible energy, music and pure fun.

How are you prepping ahead of the highly anticipated, prestigious night?

Loot: [Laughs]. My anxiety is keeping me up. Research, looking at the previous years and other shows for inspiration. I also really have powerful creative sessions with my team that get the juices flowing.

Scoop: Taking care of my health. My mind, soul, spirit, heart, vibration, energy and frequency.

How are the jitters?

Scoop: None whatsoever. We don’t get nervous. We just get prepared, what I’m about to do on that stage will be like breathing to me.

Loot: Yes, I do. Lots, but I pray. Deeply.

Loot Love is getting ready to host the MetroFM Awards alongside Scoop Mkhathini.
Image: TAFFSTUDIOS

Who are you wearing, and how many outfit changes?

Loot: A lady never tells; just know I’m ready to do right by the theme “Crowning Greatness”.

Scoop: We have seven changes and I’m starting with my traditional Mbhaco Wambhele left for me by my late dad. I think it’s only fitting to open the night with his beads and headdress. Wanda Lephoto is a designer I’m so excited to wear. The boy, Wonder Samkelo Boyer, will take out something from my wardrobe and then along with more surprises ... I can’t give you everything in this interview.

Which artist are you hoping walks away with an award?

Scoop: Every artist that is deserving of it.

Loot: One artist I’ve really been loving is Zee Nxumalo. I really think she is exciting, refreshing. Very talented, and I’m all for young black women getting theirs. 

