Former The Queen actor, Andrea Dondolo secures first lead role in five years

Andrea Dondolo, loved for her comedic turn as Ayanda Twala in Stokvel, is back in the driver's seat after a five-year career dry spell.
Last night, in her first lead role in five years, the 46-year-old actor joined Siyabonga Shibe, Lunathi Mampofu, Sisa Hewana, Zenande Mfenyana, Ayakha Ntunja, Prince Grootboom and Nkanyiso Makhanya in new drama series Inimba.
During her acting hiatus, Dondolo also answered her ancestral calling. “Being on the show felt like a resurrection. I haven’t had a major role in five years. This is literally my first big show since The Queen,” she said.
“After lockdown, I went back home to the Eastern Cape to heed my spiritual calling. I’ve been in the Eastern Cape all this time, I’d just come up to Joburg to attend to a few things and then go back home.
"Part of why I think I wasn't booking significant acting gigs was because of my spiritual calling as a traditional healer. I'd get a call that I got the gig and then go for fittings or get offered contracts, but they never came to fruition. There was one time I was driving to an audition and a car rolled before my eyes.”
The seasoned actor hopes her new role as Magaba Bikitsha on Mzansi Magic's new drama series will further spark conversations of gender-based violence (GBV).
Dondolo hopes that playing Magaba Bikitsha in the new Mzansi Magic series will further spark conversation of gender-based violence (GBV). “A lot is happening in the country in terms of GBV and mothers having to stand up for their children. Whenever one gets a role such as this one, you have no choice but to show the tough reality women face.
"These women are known for holding the knife on its hard side – so playing this lead means so much because I know what I’d do for my child,” she said.
“Magaba is a multilayered woman who goes through circumstances on the show that will allow viewers to peel away different layers along her journey. She comes from that generation that believes that you have to hold on no matter the situation you are in. We get to see her fight for her daughter’s dreams despite the challenges she’s facing.”
Dondolo said being on set again felt like a homecoming experience.
“It felt so good being back on set. Some of the actors I’ve worked with and some I’ve admired their work. The person I was excited to work with again was Siyabonga [Shibe] – we both acted on Stokvel many years ago,” she said.
“At the moment, he and I don’t have any scenes together, but whenever we’re on set, he always greets and acknowledges me.
“I must say, all the actors make an amazing cast. We even wait for each other when it’s lunchtime. Usually when you go on set, there’s always the anxiety of coming into a new space, with different people and energy. While the common denominator is the work we do... you wonder if you’d gel [on] with people, but I was thrilled to find a home with my co-stars.”
Dondolo has also published five books during her time away from the small screen. "These books are aligned with my spiritual calling. My mandate is to use books and storytelling as a healing tool," she said.
