Celeste Ntuli: 'It feels like it's the first award I’ve ever won'

Comedian and actor Celeste Ntuli, who celebrates 20 years in the comedy industry, believes winning the Comedian of the Year award was “divine timing”, despite some thinking it was long overdue.
The funny-kasi proud comedian was honoured on Saturday night at one of SA’s most significant comedy events, held at The Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City, Johannesburg. The occasion celebrated the country’s top comedic talent at the 12th Annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.
“I was telling someone just now how ecstatic I still am ... [I told them] that it feels like it’s the first award I’ve ever won based on how big these comedy awards are,” said the 45-year-old comedian.
“For the comedy space to acknowledge me as I celebrate 20 years in this industry is such an honour. Though many might say this award is 'long overdue' because of the work I’ve put in but as you grow, you get to understand the nature of these awards and even though we have time stamps on things, divine timing is always in alignment with your purpose. Meaning this award came at the right time as I celebrate 20 years in this industry.”
On duty to keep the crowd in stitches were Nina Hastie and Carvin H Goldstone, who combined sharp wit, candid roasts and heartfelt moments.
“I nearly missed the awards last night,” said Ntuli. “I’ve been coming down with very bad flu and the main reason I pushed to be there was because I was presenting an award. I remember telling myself, ‘Oh Lord, where am I going?’ because I drank all kinds of medicines and I felt sleepy and drowsy ... little did I know it’d be the best night of my life.”
Since breaking into the scene, the former Isibaya actor had roles in productions such as; Looking For Love, Big Nunu’s Little Heist, 10 Days in Sun City, Lockdown and Trippin’ with Skhumba.
“Receiving my award on that stage last night was an amazing feeling. What made it even better was the call I received from Skhumba shortly after I got off the stage. He called to congratulate and validate me – he said, ‘No one else deserves this award more than you', and I felt it,” said Ntuli.
Celeste Ntuli: 'It feels like it's the first award I’ve ever won'
The renowned humourist and actor toasts to 20 years in comedy with top gong at the Comics Choice Comedy Awards last night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“... comedy has never been in the space it’s in right now, so [as comedians], we’ve gotten used to hyping each other up, which has become such a special thing, especially having one of the best comedians gives you credit.
"Throughout the night, other comics kept reiterating the same thing— which is a huge compliment and honour to carry.”
Ntuli pointed out Khanyisile Ngwenya, who was nominated for a Savanna Newcomer Award (which was changed to The Eb Award last night), as one of the female comedians to look out for.
“Khanyisile is hilarious; if she doesn’t stop or give up along the way, she’s going to change the game,” said Ntuli. “We need people like her, from marginalised communities, to coexist within the comedy space. I also wish gay people could find a voice in comedy— that way we can have fewer cancellations because we will have people [gay comedians] who will speak and make jokes that are not offensive from their community but are funny. {I believe} whether you’re disadvantaged or not, funny is still funny.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Speaking on her impressive win, Ngwenya said: “Just seeing my name written on the envelope got me very emotional. I’m still overwhelmed with so much joy and gratitude. [Growing up] I wanted to be a doctor or a stripper, but I turned out to be a comedian,” the 39-year-old comedian said, laughing.
“As a child, I was surrounded by doctors because of my condition [osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare genetic disorder that makes bones thin and brittle]. So, all I wanted was to be just like those doctors, and I’m glad I kind of am. I can make people laugh, which is the best medicine – so, I’m not too far off to my calling.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
