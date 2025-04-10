Hanging out with David Tlale
'Being an icon or legend doesn’t matter to me. Your title does not define you, but your work must advocate for what you stand for,' says the fashion designer.
The fashion designer delivers a masterclass in creativity, longevity, and relevance.
Rewriting the classics...
- Being an icon or legend doesn’t matter to me. Your title does not define you, but your work must advocate for what you stand for.
- The future and our economy lie in our hands, not only in government but also in us as individuals and the creative sector.
- Travelling to different provinces and seeing how people celebrate and appreciate the brand makes us realise the impact we’ve had. This is a sign of affirmation that we are doing something right and are onto something great.
- A number of young designers have trained with us and have their own brands — Mmuso Maxwell, Siphosihle Masango, Ntando XV and many others. It gives me joy to say we have done something.
- This year we, celebrate 21 years of being in business and our job is not done. More work needs to be done to ensure we build the South African clothing and textile industry that we want to see 10, 20 or 30 years from now.
How it started…
- The decision to quit auditing is where everything began. Without that decision, I don’t think there would have been a brand called David Tlale.
- Winning Elle New Talent 2003 at South African Fashion Week launched the brand.
- Building a luxury brand, proudly made in SA, started from humble beginnings in my hometown of Vosloorus, inspired by a vision.
How it’s going…
- The new generation of creatives has harnessed the power of collaboration across disciplines such as design, art, and music.
- Social media has made it easy for creatives to communicate our brands and place them globally.
- Our biggest responsibility is to reignite the clothing and textile industry, making sure we partner with the government and private sector to reopen factories that will bring manufacturing back to South Africa.
- We are starting to learn and understand the business of fashion holistically. We’ve moved past that infancy stage, I believe.
- As Africans, we must own our resources and our craft and change the status quo of how Africa has always been perceived. The world is watching Africa.
Lessons I’ve learnt…
- The first lesson is to strengthen my faith and journey with God and know that He is the keeper of my future and journey.
- Give your brand one more day because tomorrow will be a better day. In the creative sector, we sell art daily, so it’s important to be patient and never rush to achieve greatness.
- Keep pushing boundaries daily by working both hard and smart.
- Each day is about learning, winning, and achieving — you must remain passionate about your craft.
- Allow the journey to take its course, but sometimes you must direct your path, that’s why it’s important to be principled and committed to achieving your dreams and aspirations.
Lessons for the youngins…
- You must open yourself up to wanting to know more as a designer or as a creative. If what you bring to the table is competitiveness, then it’s pointless.
- Know your purpose in coming into the creative sector and how you will contribute to the status quo of the fashion industry and the overall business of fashion in South Africa.
- Fashion is not about celebrity dressing and red carpets. There is a whole value chain. Know which part of the value chain you want to be part of and become a specialist within that space.
- Don’t be afraid to start small.