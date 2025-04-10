For du Plessis, comedy has always been her true calling, even though she started as a singer and dancer.
'Celeste Ntuli is my comedy hero', says newcomer Daniele du Plessis
“Every time I’m in a room with Celeste, my hands get sweaty. I love her so much. She’s one of the best and biggest comedians," says the budding comedian.
Image: Supplied.
A big dream for newcomer comedian Daniele du Plessis is to open for her comedy hero, Celeste Ntuli.
The 24-year-old comedian is nominated for the Savanna Newcomer Award with Keketso Hutamo, Ngosa Kangwa, Khanyisile Ngwenya and Wesley King.
Ntuli is a two-time nominee for Headliner of the Year and Comedian of the Year at the 12th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards on Saturday at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Joburg.
“Every time I’m in a room with Celeste, my hands get sweaty,” du Plessis says. “I love her so much. She’s one of the best and biggest comedians at the moment — she’s actually been for some time.
“I have immense respect for her, and if I could be given the chance to open for anyone, it would definitely be for Celeste Ntuli.”
Du Plessis admits she is nervous about Saturday’s event.
“Competition is healthy, and to be at this stage of the game where you are in the top five, it stops being about the competition but being more grateful to be where you are at.
“You get to make it more about the experience and not the outcome, which I’m trying very hard to do, even though I’m only human.”
For du Plessis, comedy has always been her true calling, even though she started as a singer and dancer.
“Comedy is a very difficult industry — the arts in general are very difficult as there is little to no recognition, especially so early on [in one’s career],” she said.
“Being 24 and already getting such a nod is mind-blowing. I’ve [only] been doing comedy for three years, but I’m insanely grateful to be nominated.”
Growing up, du Plessis said she had always been artistic.
“I have always been very creative. I was never the girl on the netball field or playing any kind of sport. I was always doing music or singing in a choir,” she said.
“When I turned 16 or 17, I got into acting, and I decided to be an actress. I went to the Waterfront College, and while I was there, I realised through musical theatre how much I loved comedy.
“I got to do comedic pieces, and that’s when I realised maybe this is what I need to do. I don’t need to sing, dance and act, maybe I should tell jokes. My friends find me funny, so let me try this. I’ve never looked back since.”
Du Plessis praised comedians like Ntuli, who paved the way for women in comedy in SA.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a breeze for my generation of comedians. But I must say we are lucky because we’ve had a lot of people doing the groundwork before us,” she said.
“These heavy hitters have been in the industry for so long and have given us the sense of being respected and seen. I rarely feel like a female in this space because of them.
“I’m very fortunate to have female comedians who came before me who have paved the way so that I can claim my space in this industry.”
