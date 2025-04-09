“Shooting the second season was a wonderful experience with both cast and crew. It was a very professional set. However, I didn’t get to share any screen time with Sindi, but Gail was simply marvellous, a real class act.
Zolisa Xaluva hails Gail Mabalane for being a 'class act' on the set of Unseen
The seasoned actor says shooting the second season of Netflix's crime thriller series was 'a wonderful experience'.
Image: Supplied.
For his latest role, Zolisa Xaluva is moving away from the anti-hero gangster characters that have made him a household name in TV shows such as The Queen, Kings of Joburg and Smoke and Mirrors.
The former Generations and Gomora actor joins series regulars Gail Mabalane, Mothusi Magano and Dineo Langa as neurosurgeon, Dr John, in the second season of Netflix's Unseen.
Sindi Dlathu and the late Sello Motloung are two other famous faces joining the series when it returns in May.
“I went through the normal casting process. I was then notified shortly after that I landed the role,” said the actor. “I play Dr John Mzamane, a neurosurgeon married to Naledi [Dineo Langa], who is Zenzi's sister.”
“Shooting the second season was a wonderful experience with both cast and crew. It was a very professional set. However, I didn’t get to share any screen time with Sindi, but Gail was simply marvellous, a real class act.
"She led from the front with no ego, displayed great discipline and a blueprint of her principles and philosophy. Cheer class."
Despite his illustrious career, which includes appearances in films such as The Queenstown Kings, Knuckle City, and Sew the Winter to My Skin, the 43-year-old actor continues to maintain his spot as one of the leading actors on our screens for over two decades.
So, where does his new role measure up compared to his past roles?
“Every role is challenging, [but with this one], I had to play with a lot of restraint. Emotional restraint due to the weight of the storyline. I ultimately had to make technical adjustments,” he said.
“[When it comes to the lessons I've learnt], I'd say, I've been fortunate enough to have had a clearer vision since the beginning of my career. I know what it is that I want. I manifest and stick to it.
“People can look forward to seeing me in the third season of Kings Of Joburg that is coming soon.”
