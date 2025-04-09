Culture

Wesley King got into comedy by accident

“I had a very religious upbringing. I went to a Christian school, but I’m trying to incorporate that trauma that I grew up with and turn into jokes," says the budding comedian.

09 April 2025 - 07:55
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Comedian Wesley King is ready to take his rightful spot in the comedy scene.
Wesley King found his voice in comedy by delving deeper into his staunch Christian upbringing.

The 24-year-old comedian is nominated for the sought-after Savanna Newcomer Award, up against Daniele du Plessis, Keketso Hutamo, Khanyisile Ngwenya and Ngosa Kangwa.

For King, stand-up comedy is everything. “I grew up in Hout Bay, I still live with my family – this is why I need comedy to work out very badly,” he said. “I had a very religious upbringing. I went to a Christian school but I’m trying to incorporate that trauma that I grew up with and turn into jokes that people can relate to and laugh at.

“I’ve been a comedian for about four years. I believe me and Ngosa started at a similar time and you wouldn’t even tell because I’m far superior – I hope you pick up the sarcasm in my voice. But truly speaking, so far, it's been a wild journey and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon – even if I don’t win.”

King will have to wait until Saturday to find out if he beat Kangwa when the 12th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards stage at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Joburg.

It's also a big weekend for the funnyman from Cape Town, who will reunite with his long-distance girlfriend in Joburg at the awards.

“I’m going to be excited to see her, although it’s quite nerve-wrecking. Imagine, her first experience of seeing me in three months, is me losing at this clown competition, it really wouldn’t say much for me,” he jokingly said.

“She’s a doctor and comes from a family of doctors, so I need to impress somehow. If this doesn’t go my way either, then I don’t know. See, choosing to be a clown is one thing, you have to the best clown, if I can’t be the best then there isn’t much hope for our relationship. I guess, we’ll see what happens.”

King got into comedy by accident.

“I was working at a restaurant [years ago]. I forgot his name, but this guy told me about comedy and said if I was interested I should try it out. I didn’t even know there was a scene, he sort of exposed me to it [comedy] and now, I’m traumatised and I can’t get away,” he laughed.

Win or lose this weekend, King does not take his nomination for granted. 

“It’s very cool to be nominated, especially when you look at the past winners. The 2019 winner, James ‘Chomi Ya Jeso’ Mahlokwane, you can’t talk about South African comedy and not mention this guy. This category is huge. I mean, just last year, Callum Hitchcock won, he is working the door and armchair. It’s truly inspiring,” he said.

King works full-time as a software developer and football scout.

