Loved for his dark humour, the Zambia-born comedian jokes that one day he went to sleep an unknown funnyman and the next he woke up a nominee. “I’ve always liked stand-up, however, I found it very intimidating. I didn’t think it would be something I’d like to do,” he said.
“When I was 24, the bug bit me and four years ago, I thought I should take the leap of doing this comedy thing professionally, and so far so good... I mean look, I’m nominated for an award. When I do win, it will be an accomplishment because I will be the first person who isn’t from South Africa to win in that category.”
Kangwa has a full-time job as a software developer.
"Realistically speaking, there is no way my comedy gigs could pay half of my bills. I’d have to do a show every night to cover my bills. The funny thing is though, should I win the R10k, I plan on spending it on my rent ... you know how Cape Town rent is,” he said.
“But on a serious note, we are doing way too many free comedy shows as comedians; something needs to change. Much as artists get paid to perform their songs to people, so should our jokes. People need to see how important it is to pay for our expertise.
“I also have a podcast, Foof Podcast, with my best friend. We talk about general life and current topics, people call it the hang-out spot.”
Breaking into comedy was not easy for Kangwa and often he was rejected by many established comedians he looked up to.
"I’m not that petty, so I won’t name any names. These people used to tell me I will not make it, so in true Michael Jordan style, I will make sure they see my award,” he said.
Comedian Ngosa Kangwa thanks late Ebenhaezer Dibakwane for support
The budding comedian says, 'People used to tell me I will not make it, but look at me now. I'm a nominee.'
Image: Supplied.
The biggest career validation for Ngosa Kangwa came from his comedy hero Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, two weeks before his death last month.
The 30-year-old comedian is vying for the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award, competing with fresh-faced talent Daniele du Plessis, Keketso Hutamo, Khanyisile Ngwenya and Wesley King.
It's a bittersweet moment for Kangwa that Dibakwane won't be there to share his moment in the spotlight at the 12th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards to be staged on Saturday at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Joburg.
"Ebenhaezer called me two weeks before he passed away. He called to reassure me about my place in the comedy scene and he said to me: ‘No matter what, never change. You’re doing well, and you’re on the right track. I was quite upset when I found out he passed [on],” Kangwa said.
“We were meant to meet at this year’s awards. We weren’t that close but we were very friendly with each other whenever we met. He was quite a humble guy, and it’s terrible what happened to him, but I understand.”
Loved for his dark humour, the Zambia-born comedian jokes that one day he went to sleep an unknown funnyman and the next he woke up a nominee. “I’ve always liked stand-up, however, I found it very intimidating. I didn’t think it would be something I’d like to do,” he said.
“When I was 24, the bug bit me and four years ago, I thought I should take the leap of doing this comedy thing professionally, and so far so good... I mean look, I’m nominated for an award. When I do win, it will be an accomplishment because I will be the first person who isn’t from South Africa to win in that category.”
Kangwa has a full-time job as a software developer.
"Realistically speaking, there is no way my comedy gigs could pay half of my bills. I’d have to do a show every night to cover my bills. The funny thing is though, should I win the R10k, I plan on spending it on my rent ... you know how Cape Town rent is,” he said.
“But on a serious note, we are doing way too many free comedy shows as comedians; something needs to change. Much as artists get paid to perform their songs to people, so should our jokes. People need to see how important it is to pay for our expertise.
“I also have a podcast, Foof Podcast, with my best friend. We talk about general life and current topics, people call it the hang-out spot.”
Breaking into comedy was not easy for Kangwa and often he was rejected by many established comedians he looked up to.
"I’m not that petty, so I won’t name any names. These people used to tell me I will not make it, so in true Michael Jordan style, I will make sure they see my award,” he said.
Why Khanyisile Ngwenya is having the last laugh
Bittersweet moment for late Connie Chiume's family at 'Meet The Khumalos' premiere
Get ready to put Helen Zille on the griller for a good roast
'AKA's voice convinced me to take the hot seat' says Pearl Thusi on her roast special
Minnie Dlamini to be hauled over the coals on local roast show
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos