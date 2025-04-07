Why Khanyisile Ngwenya is having the last laugh

Stand-up comedian Khanyisile Ngwenya was bullied in childhood for being differently-abled — but, with self-acceptance she has confidently channelled that experience into her craft.
The 39-year-old is having the last laugh as one of the nominees at the 12th Annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, which is set to stage on Saturday 12 April at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City, Joburg.
The Soweto-born entertainer has been nominated for the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award alongside Daniele Du Plessis, Keketso Hutamo, Ngosa Kangwa and Wesley King.
Ngwenya,who has been living with osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare genetic disorder that makes bones thin and brittle, spoke to Sowetan.
Where were you when you found out about your nomination?
I switched off my social media notifications because I knew the announcement was going to be at noon distracted myself further by passing the time at a colleague’s desk. When I returned to my desk, I realised my phone was blowing up. When I looked, it was text messages from people congratulating me on the nomination. I couldn’t believe it, a whole me!
What does this nod mean to you?
The nomination validates that I’m in the right place and on the right track. My life has been a rollercoaster ride, but to me it’s been a beautiful one. I’ve had to deal with a lot of outside noise, but most of it also comes from within. At times, you think you won’t measure up, but such recognition reminds you that you are bigger than what you think or what you see in the mirror.
How did you get to this moment?
Being born and living in Soweto with the condition that I have wasn’t easy. When my mother gave birth to me, most of the bones in my body were broken, and the chances of my surviving were slim. The doctors were just waiting for me to die. [After waiting with me in the hospital for two weeks], my mother took me home, nursed me and made sure I loved myself for who I am and how I was born.
Growing up in the township was hard. People would laugh and mock me. I would always get home crying because of what someone said, but my mother would remind me how special I am. And with this nomination, it clearly means I’ve got something to give to the world.
What was it like performing on stage for the first time?
It was in 2020, December 6, when Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed. I had an out-of-body experience when I was on the stage. I couldn’t believe I was finally doing it. I told myself, “I cannot leave Earth without trying it out”. I landed the jokes, my outfit was so colourful, and I had the crowd laughing and cheering — I knew I had to have more of such moments.
How did you reach self-acceptance?
My family has been my biggest support system. I wish all differently-abled people could have a supportive family. Everything that I do now is for them. Every tear that I cried, they helped wipe it. I’ve learnt that society will try not to include you, but if you focus on the ones who are in your corner, the negative noise doesn’t intrude so loudly.
How do you channel that confidence into comedy?
It clicked when I was in my third year of comedy. I only started doing comedy professionally in 2020 after my colleague kept asking me when I was going to try stand-up. She’d always tell me how funny I am and that I have a gift. People would often laugh at what I was saying half the time, and she said I could turn it into a living. I realise that things are reversing now. As much as I was laughed at, now I have found my superpower, which is making people laugh at my gift instead of my physical appearance.
