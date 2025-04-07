Connie Chiume’s son, Nongelo, says watching his late mother’s final performance in Meet The Khumalos was bittersweet.
Bittersweet moment for late Connie Chiume's family at 'Meet The Khumalos' premiere
Son hopes veteran actor's legacy and aspirations can live on through her foundation.
Image: Supplied.
Connie Chiume’s son, Nongelo, says watching his late mother’s final performance in Meet The Khumalos was bittersweet.
Chiume’s family – Tumi and Sphelele Chiume, joined by Nothando and Thabisile Mabuza – were special guests at the premiere of the new Netflix family comedy held in Ballito, north of Durban, on Saturday.
The film’s cast includes Khanyi Mbau, Ayanda Borotho, Khosi Ngema, Jesse Suntele, Siyabonga Shibe and Bonga Dlamini.
“We felt her [Connie Chiume],” said Nongelo. “I don’t know how to describe it, but it was a somewhat different feeling. It was as if she were someone I was hoping to meet.
“Watching her in this movie was like watching her in a different world. It was an emotional moment, especially noting that this was our mother’s last production she worked on with Netflix.
“[Netflix] has been her home in the last moments of her career. I hope we can somehow continue her legacy and aspirations for the industry – hopefully, through the Connie Chiume Foundation, we can realise it.”
The film, which will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday April 11, was directed and produced by Jayan Moodley, the mastermind behind the commercially successful Kandasamy franchise.
The comedy film's premise follows two moms, played by Mbau and Borotho, who were once friends but are now arch-rivals. Their feud reaches a fever pitch when the two frenemies discover that their kids (Ngema and Suntele) have fallen madly in love.
“Shooting the movie felt like I was on holiday,” said Mbau. “I’ve actually just realised that when I work, it’s a holiday. I think I’ve retired from the hard life!
“But truly speaking, I had so much fun with the cast on set. My character is a wealthy woman who thinks she has a perfect life until she realises the betrayal happening in her own house.
“As a woman who re-established herself in the suburbs after a terrible childhood in Soweto, we get to see Grace come into her own and deal with certain traumas from her past.”
Borotho said she appreciated her character Bongi’s ability to always stay true to herself.
“We had so much fun on set. It was beautiful, lighthearted and fun,” she said. “My role helped me expand and push myself as a performer, and in the same breath, it challenged me – which I thoroughly enjoyed. I got to reach levels that, as a performer, I wasn’t aware I’d reach. I can’t wait for South Africans to watch it.”
For Ngema – known for her role as Fikile Bhele in Blood & Water – and Suntele, best recognised for his role as Phila Bhengu on Savage Beauty, playing a love interest was eye-opening.
“Playing Sphe made me believe in love. I love her big heart, confidence, and how full she's of life. Falling in love with someone you can’t be with can seem like the pits, but just like we’ve seen, it’s important to fight for love,” said Ngema
Suntele added: “Despite my character’s upbringing, he’s still down to earth. Even though he was born into luxury and money, he’s in touch with the realness in the world. It was frustrating to see him unable to tell his mother [played by Mbau] about what his heart wants.”
