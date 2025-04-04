Culture

Get ready to put Helen Zille on the griller for a good roast

Mzansi’s leading A-listers will soon be given a chance to take aim at the feisty politician with unfiltered punchlines

04 April 2025 - 14:28
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Helen Zille.
Image: Supplied

Some of Mzansi’s leading A-listers will get a chance to take aim at politician Helen Zille with unfiltered punchlines in her forthcoming comedy roast.

The Roast of Helen Zille will be filmed for Showmax at the 2025 Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, set to stage from May 2 to May 4 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Joburg.

“I say it like it is and I get roasted on social media and in the press all the time — so why not put it on the main stage?” Zille said in a statement.

“If people are going to laugh, I’d rather join them, showing Africa that I can dish it out as much as I take it — all under the umbrella of fun and banter.”

The line-up of panellists for the roast has not yet been announced.

“Selecting the right roastee is a science — it’s the fine line between a cock-up and a laugh-up, and no-one walks that line quite like Helen Zille. She is a heavyweight in politics and she’s also a lady, so we will handle her with care,” said Laugh Africa Comedy Festival creative director Stuart Taylor.

Helen Zille is bold, outspoken and exactly the kind of personality that makes for an unforgettable roast.
Tracy-Ann van Rooyen, executive head of content strategy at Showmax

The Roast of Minnie Dlamini in 2024 set the bar high, bringing the heat in hilarious, unexpected ways. Expect nothing less for Zille; and remember, we only roast the ones we love.”

American comedian Deon Cole will headline this year’s Laugh Africa Comedy Festival. The 53-year-old star is known for his acting appearances in Barbershop, You People, Black-ish and Average Joe. 

Local comedians in the line-up include Felix Hlophe, Trevor Gumbi, Eugene Khoza, Celeste Ntuli, Nina Hastie, Angel Campey, Alan Committie, Rob van Vuuren, JamJam the Comedian, Kagiso KG Mokgadi, Mark Banks, Nonto R and Robbie Collins.

“Helen Zille is bold, outspoken and exactly the kind of personality that makes for an unforgettable roast. We’re thrilled to bring audiences another wildly entertaining event of sharp wit and fearless comedy,” said Tracy-Ann van Rooyen, executive head of content strategy at Showmax.

SowetanLIVE

