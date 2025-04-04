“There is a misconception that I haven’t been making music [lately],” she said. “I just want to put this on record: I make music all the time; I just don’t release that often. I make grown woman music now and the plan is to amplify to good vibrations of sisterhood."
Busiswa: 'I make grown woman music'
The well-known singer promises that her latest Afro-house sound will get people dancing.
Image: Supplied.
Now in her mid-30s, musician Busiswa is taking it back to basics with her latest comeback project.
She has kept music lovers on the dance floor for more than a decade with hits like My Power, Lahla, Sbwl and Majesty.
Last Friday, she gave her fans a first taste of her new Afro-house sound with the single Grace from her forthcoming EP, Honey & Grace, set to drop on May 23.
Her new body of work was recorded in Berlin, Germany, with international producer Bernt & Let Me You as collaborators.
“I was the hottest thing, but now I’m building on [my] legacy,” Busiwa said. “When I first started out, I wasn’t a mother. [Now] I have a son who is discovering all my music for the first time... this makes me reflect on how I always make music with feeling.
“I always aim for a feeling that’s warm and fun, that’s what my music is about. To bring people the feeling of joy.”
The 36-year-old singer will drop her Busiswa Honey & Grace documentary on Saturday night on Trace Urban, taking viewers behind the scenes on the making of her new EP.
“There is a misconception that I haven’t been making music [lately],” she said. “I just want to put this on record: I make music all the time; I just don’t release that often. I make grown woman music now and the plan is to amplify to good vibrations of sisterhood."
Throughout her career, Busiswa has collaborated with several female musicians from Beyoncé to DJ Zinhle, Moonchild Sanelly to Kamo Mphela. She will continue with that spirit of sisterhood.
“Being in the mid-30s, one of the messages I want to share is of hope, light, caring, friendship and unity,” she said. “I also get a lot of love from female artists. Whenever they see me, they always tell me how much of an inspiration I am to them and how one can be a leading lady and not just a backing vocalist.
“These days, as a female vocalist, you’re able to lead in your own career, which is the most important thing for me. I want to be an inspiration to many artists to come.”
Busiswa said she will always welcome criticism to keep her on her toes.
“The South African audience isn’t harsh; they are just passionate about their music. That’s what I’ve learnt throughout the years. This is why it’s important to evolve as musicians, and that’s what I always strive to do,” she said.
“I don’t like to dig into [different] genres too much, so with this EP being Afro-house, I got to see my strengths as a musician. One thing that I can guarantee, which I have done since getting into the industry, is to make you dance. So, I definitely promise, you’re going to dance to this EP.”
