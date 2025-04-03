Actor Zamani Mbatha will team up with his famous sister Nomzamo Mbatha as the new addition to the second season of Shaka iLembe.
He will portray the role of Nomahlanjana, described as the “rightful heir of the Zulu Kingdom”, when the epic series returns in June.
The 27-year-old star became a household name starring in Isitha: The Enemy, The Brave Ones, The Black Door, Isithembiso and Is'phindiselo.
What was it like auditioning for your role?
It was great. It took me back to the first time I auditioned [for a role] – that’s how hard it was. The experience required a lot of change and skill, it wasn’t just me relying on my talent to get me in. Embodying the role felt different, but I saw and felt a great deal of growth. It made me feel that as an actor, I was delivering something important, and as much as it took a toll on me, it was a good type of toll.
Take us through the role.
Nomahlanjana is a destiny-driven character who is the rightful prince to the throne. We’ve seen it with king Zwide [Wiseman Mncube] and king Dingiswayo [Thembinkosi Mthembu] in the first season, so the goal is similar with him [Nomahlanjana]. We will get to see how far a prince will go to show that they are worthy of the throne and to rule a nation.
Zamani Mbatha on joining Season 2 of Shaka iLembe
Mbatha speaks about his role as Nomahlanjana, a prince who believes he's the 'rightful heir to Zulu kingdom'.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Was being on set as you imagined?
Yes, I expected to provide some type of growth [in terms of my acting and resilience] and a rollercoaster ride of emotions. I knew that I was faced with a challenge based on the previously shot scenes that we have all seen. I also expected it to be fun as I was able to tap into places I didn’t know existed as an artist. This helped awaken certain skill sets that I know to possess today.
What was it like to act alongside your sister?
It was incredible working with someone who has done so much to shape the industry in the way that she has. She has also showed us that as young and hungry individuals that it’s possible.
Nomzamo is also executive producer of the show. What was that like?
Having someone with so much weight, regardless of the bloodline, is truly a blessing. This is the first time she and I worked on something together and it was an effortless process.
You see, we’re raised by the same person, so we share some common traits and values. This helped a lot in having to understand that we are professional due to our environment – there wasn’t a point where we forgot to be professional. This was indeed an incredible experience.
What’s next for Zamani?
I can’t say much yet, but something big is going to happen next year, news will only be out in early 2026.
