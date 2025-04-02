Estranged lover accuses My Brother's Keeper actor Nkanyiso Mchunu of domestic violence

My Brother’s Keeper actor Nkanyiso Mchunu has been accused of domestic violence by an estranged lover after they quarrelled at the weekend.
Mchunu has denied the allegation but admitted to shoving the woman in an attempt to keep her away from his phone during a heated argument over another woman at his Johannesburg home in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that a case of domestic violence against Mchunu was opened on Monday at Honeydew police station, and that the matter was under investigation.
Mchunu has acted in other popular shows, including Uzalo, Muvhango, eHostela, Umkhoka: The Curse and Imbewu.
Masetshaba Monna claims Mchunu came home [to his place] about midnight on Saturday, and that there was a heated exchange between them. She said he then hit her, leaving her with bruises on her face.
“My body is still in pain, but I’m tired of this. I want this to stop, so I am speaking out,” she told Sowetan. “This is maybe the sixth time he has laid his hands on me, and usually over small things.”
Mchunu denied hitting Monna and said he was no longer dating her as he had moved on, but she refused to accept it and showed up uninvited at his home.
“She knows I have moved on. I was surprised to find her at my house. She proceeded to argue with me and took my phone,” he said. “So, I took it back from her because why is she going through my phone as my ex? I can confirm that I didn’t touch her – not even once during our relationship. I don’t know about the bruises she’s speaking of because when she left my home on Sunday at 9pm, she looked fine.”
Monna confirmed she stayed after the heated argument, hoping to resolve the matter, and only left on Sunday. “After the fight, he didn’t want me to leave, saying it’s late [and that] I will leave in the morning,” she said.
“I then decided to stay and hear him out. I stayed the whole day and only left on Sunday night. After realising that not much will change, I went to the police station to open a case on Monday morning. I went to Diepsloot police station, and the case has now been transferred to the Honeydew police station.”
The estranged couple started dating in October 2023.
“We met at a friend’s house party. He [Mchunu] told me to text and tell him when I got home, which I did. He later replied to my DM, and we then exchanged numbers. Later that month, we made things official,” she said.
“Things were fine in the beginning. I’d get flowers every now and then, and we’d go on dates. Our thing was spending time together indoors. He and I were inseparable the first few months, but when I started asking him about the girls I’d find in his phone, that’s where the fights began.”
Nevhuhulwi said: "As per the case number you provided, that is a common assault case opened for further investigations."
