Ailing Nandi Nyembe asks for financial assistance to settle medical bills

The veteran actor is asking for new acting opportunities so she can independently settle her bills

02 April 2025 - 12:45
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Vteran actor Nandi Nyembe.
Veteran actor Nandi Nyembe has asked for public intervention after experiencing financial hardship amid ailing health.

The 74-year-old actor, who is wheelchair-bound, took to social media in a now viral video clip on Tuesday, asking for public donations and new acting opportunities so she can independently settle her bills. 

Nyembe's illustrious career span over five decades with memorable roles on House of Zwide, Isibaya, Isithembiso, Zone 14, How To Ruin Christmas, Gazlam, Yizo Yizo, Isono, The River and Adulting. 

“It’s hard ... this industry. Now I feel it, I really do feel it,” she said.

“I now know how it feels to beg people for money. But I’m not that kind of person ... I can’t have people feeling pity for me because I believe I can do things myself. I don’t believe I need handouts.”

Nyembe added that most of her financial woes stem from spending about R88,000 on medical treatment for her son.

“Maybe [help me with] groceries or something to get me by. However, more than anything, I’d like a script, and I’ll show you that my brain is not dead,” she said.

