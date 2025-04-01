For Ndlovu, acting is everything. Sharing the screen with the likes of Katlego Danke, Wiseman Mncube, Dawn Thandeka King, Ntobeko Sishi, Vusi Kunene and Shalate Sekhabi is not a small feat for him.
Netflix Go! actor, Wonder Ndlovu on initially auditioning for the lead role of Siya “Bolt”
The 26-year-old rising star is grateful he is finally getting his big break on TV.
Image: Supplied.
Wonder Ndlovu almost didn't play his breakthrough character of Mandla in Go!, as he originally auditioned for the lead role of Siya “Bolt” Gumede, which went to fellow actor Thandolwethu Zondi.
Portraying the supporting role in the Netflix YA series has paid off for Ndlovu, and viewers can't get enough of him. “I got a brief to audition back in 2023. The one thing people aren't aware of is that I initially auditioned for the role of Siya. Somehow when I got done delivering my lines, the director said to me: 'I don't know why I see a lot of Mandla in you. At the time, I didn't even know the character he was speaking about,” Ndlovu said.
“I then got the script and the rest is history. This is my biggest role I've ever received in my career and it's truly an honour to be trusted with such stories. I am grateful for what God is doing in my life right now, it feels good to say, 'finally'”.
The 26-year-old actor has been attempting to break through in the industry with small roles in Justice Served and Scandal!.
“When you're coming from a situation such as mine, you think there is nothing out there for you. So, when I fell in love with acting, I never said this could be something one could live off or make an income from,” he said.
“I grew up between KZN's Inanda, where my dad lived, and Claremont at my mom's. So, I kept having to move all the time. I then found solace in performance and creating stories. I loved the stage and watching people laugh at whatever it was I was performing.”
Thandolwethu Zondi on his breakout role in Netflix's new YA series, GO!
For Ndlovu, acting is everything. Sharing the screen with the likes of Katlego Danke, Wiseman Mncube, Dawn Thandeka King, Ntobeko Sishi, Vusi Kunene and Shalate Sekhabi is not a small feat for him.
“Since I was a kid from an underprivileged background who couldn't even afford to go on school trips, I developed low self-esteem. This is where performance came in and helped me gain my confidence,” he said.
“I used to enjoy seeing people laugh at whatever it was that I was acting out; their reaction changed my life because it made me feel like that kid at school who mattered.”
On set, Ndlovu shared a close bond with most of his co-stars.
“I have a special bond with Olly [Thandolwethu Zondi]. He and I clicked when we first met on set, it was as though we had been friends for a long time. He is such a warm and fun person. We even prayed together before one of our screens,” said Ndlovu.
“Olly and I had so much fun shooting the series, we were inseparable. I'm glad to call him my friend. I also share a special bond with Shalate. She's like a sister of mine and it was beautiful to see how her character, Nthabi, really cares for her cousin, Mandla, whom she, unfortunately, has to keep a big secret from.”
Ndlovu is gunning for an international career like her role models Thuso Mbedu and Trevor Noah.
“I don't want to be seen as just a South African actor but a global star. Everyone has a beginning point and as much as I want to rush into what's next or what else I can do, I never forget to live in the moment,” he said.
