Afro-pop singer Csana was born at the time her grandmother converted to Christianity — and she was named Nonguquko because her grandmother believed there was a change coming to the family.
Csana Mlaza has therefore positioned herself as an agent of agent through her craft. The 37-year-old from Emampondweni, north of Port St Johans in Eastern Cape, is known for performing and embracing songs in Xhosa, Zulu and Mpondo, and promoting and highlighting their cultures in her work and the songs she’s worked on with music maestro Heavy K.
She is considered among the few local vocalists who can distinctively perform songs infused with isiMpondo, a singing style quite reminiscent of the late Zahara.
As a friend to the late songbird, the afro-Pop singer and guitarist not only wants to spread messages of optimism, affection, and solidarity with her music, but she has vowed to keep Zahara’s legacy alive— whatever it takes.
Sowetan: As an artist, you decided to take a musical path that focuses on African culture. Why was this important to you?
Csana: As people, we tend not to embrace so much of our culture and where we come from. Our language is one of those things that becomes pivotal and important. In the same breath, it’s very important for Africans to learn from each other. What we don’t realise is that if we don’t embrace our culture and what it signifies, the generation coming after us will have no sense of identity or recognition of who they are. Hence, my music aims to teach and empower young artists to be able to know who they are and translate that into their music.
Sowetan: Do you think this direction has worked in taking our music to the world?
Csana: It has been evident in the past five years that African music has been at the forefront when it comes to global listenership, and I wish more musicians could take on genres that highlight the essence of being African.
'I vow to keep Zahara's legacy alive', says Afro-pop singer, Csana
The Eastern Cape singer urges Africans to embrace their languages, culture.
Image: Supplied.
Afro-pop singer Csana was born at the time her grandmother converted to Christianity — and she was named Nonguquko because her grandmother believed there was a change coming to the family.
Csana Mlaza has therefore positioned herself as an agent of agent through her craft. The 37-year-old from Emampondweni, north of Port St Johans in Eastern Cape, is known for performing and embracing songs in Xhosa, Zulu and Mpondo, and promoting and highlighting their cultures in her work and the songs she’s worked on with music maestro Heavy K.
She is considered among the few local vocalists who can distinctively perform songs infused with isiMpondo, a singing style quite reminiscent of the late Zahara.
As a friend to the late songbird, the afro-Pop singer and guitarist not only wants to spread messages of optimism, affection, and solidarity with her music, but she has vowed to keep Zahara’s legacy alive— whatever it takes.
Sowetan: As an artist, you decided to take a musical path that focuses on African culture. Why was this important to you?
Csana: As people, we tend not to embrace so much of our culture and where we come from. Our language is one of those things that becomes pivotal and important. In the same breath, it’s very important for Africans to learn from each other. What we don’t realise is that if we don’t embrace our culture and what it signifies, the generation coming after us will have no sense of identity or recognition of who they are. Hence, my music aims to teach and empower young artists to be able to know who they are and translate that into their music.
Sowetan: Do you think this direction has worked in taking our music to the world?
Csana: It has been evident in the past five years that African music has been at the forefront when it comes to global listenership, and I wish more musicians could take on genres that highlight the essence of being African.
Late songstress Zahara scooped over 40 awards in her 11-year career
Sowetan: In 2023, you performed at the Asia World Expo in Hong Kong along with your homegirl, Jessica Mbangeni. How was that experience for you?
Csana: When Jessica (now late) and I were singing on stage, the locals there were so impressed and fascinated by our language and the click sounds certain words have. Their interest made me see how important it is to bring light on who we are and to debunk the misinformation about who we are as Africans. What some don’t realise is that people are hungry to know more about us. I just wish that as South Africans and Africans, we could see how vital this is. What I also observed is that people from those countries are supportive and receptive; they welcome us with open arms, and there is no discrimination of any kind.
Sowetan: How has the support been for you at home, especially as you are preparing to drop a new album, Inguquko, later this year?
Csana: I am happy with the support from people throughout the past 10 years. I know my space, and I work very hard. I also know that I’ve made my mark, and I hope more people will hop on to my music. I named my album after my name because I was born to change people’s lives. When I was born, my grandmother was converting to Christianity. She named me Nonguquko because she believed there was a change coming to our home. So, I am manifesting the changes my grandmother foresaw through music and storytelling.
Sowetan: Looking back at your career, what are you most appreciative of?
Csana: I know most of what I sing about helps others and brings positive change. I am so grateful I was able to make a name for myself in the industry and had the opportunity to work with the likes of Zahara. This is why I will make sure by any means to keep her music and legacy alive. I will make sure her music doesn't die or even let people forget who Bulelwa was and what she left behind."
Zee Nxumalo, Young Stunna, Lerai, Teko Modise 'rewrite the classics'
Bongani Fassie checks in, talks about picking up the pieces with new music
Hearty and delicious beef stew tops list of comfort foods
I wasn’t aware I was this popular until I came out of the Big Brother house – Sweet Guluva
Thandolwethu Zondi on his breakout role in Netflix's new YA series, GO!
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos