Two decades in and Scandal! is still at the top

Last week, Sowetan, along with several other media outlets, was given an exclusive first look at the new set for the upcoming season of the soap opera. This preview comes after recent changes made to the show's title sequence. It has also been announced that the revamped soap opera will conclude the previous season and introduce a new cast to join the popular daily drama.
Among the actors present at the media day on the new set were Kgaugelo James Sithole (Madala), Kwenzo Ngcobo (Nhloso), Makoma Mohale (Tlhogi), Mamarumo Marokane (Vuvu) and the new addition to the show, Wright Ngubeni (Botsotso). Also in attendance was Bongile Mantsai, who has made his return as the soap opera’s favourite villain, Mthunzi Mayiza.
In a twist of shocking events, over a week ago, viewers saw the previous season end with an explosive bang— leaving many perplexed about what will happen to most of their favourite character’s storylines.
The fiery explosion was orchestrated by Busisiwe, Nhloso’s ex-girlfriend, played by Adulting star, Londeka Sishi. The NFH building, considered the heart of the show, was reduced to ashes. This act of destruction came after Busisiwe, the vengeful stalker, blamed Dintle, portrayed by Mapaseka Koetle, for the end of her relationship with Nhloso.
In a fit of rage, she trapped Dintle and Nhloso, played by The Wife actor, Kwenzo Ngcobo, inside the NFH building before setting it ablaze. In the new season, a year has passed, and a completely reimagined world called Ethembeni is introduced. The bustling district serves as the core of the story, where characters, both old and new, will intersect.
Speaking to the publication at the media day, Sithole remained tight-lipped about what would happen next for Madala but lifted the lid saying Madala will now become a family man.“The real Madala is back. He has realised what truly matters in his life, and upon reflecting on his past, he sees how messed up it was,” said Sithole.
Two decades in and Scandal! is still at the top
The storyline shake-up ushers in a new era and new faces, as well as a completely revamped set and a modernised logo.
For 20 years, Scandal! has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, and its impressive longevity is due to the show's continuous effort to refresh its cast, which helps maintain its relevance.
With two decades of captivating storytelling and memorable scenes, graced by a plethora of renowned actors such as Sello Maake KaNcube, Jerry Mofokeng, Masasa Mbangeni, Joyce Skefu, Kgomotso Christopher, Hlomla Dandala, Lusanda Mbane, Luthuli Dlamini, Nthati Moshesh, Gcina Nkosi, Hungani Ndlovu, and Natasha Sutherland— the popular daily soapie is still one of the most watched shows in the country.
While SA has seen the demise of household soapies such as Isidingo, 7de Laan and Rhythm City, the half-hour soap opera broadcast daily (Monday to Friday) on e.tv at 7.30pm, has managed to uphold its place as one of the long-standing shows on our screens.
Having had famous actors come and go, Scandal! is making history with its significant transformation yet – a shake-up of the storyline that will usher in a new era and new faces. This transformation goes beyond the storyline as viewers will notice a completely revamped set and a modernised logo that pays tribute to the show's legacy and future in people’s homes.
“The Scandal! you know is transforming and the next generation is here to redefine the game,” said the series producer Sanele Zulu.
“Now, more than ever, he is determined to make amends. He also sees the importance of earning money for his family and is committed to stopping the wasteful spending on things that don't hold real value.”
Mohale, who portrays Sithole’s love interest, noted that Tlhogi is also undergoing a transformation, which will result in her and Madala becoming a powerful business couple in the community.
“Tlhogi is over the moon to have the old Madala back. I mean, she got used to having a good man by her side who works hard for the family. She’s also glad she won’t have to carry her family alone anymore. The kids were used to having a father figure who was present and I’m glad that he’s letting go of the street lifestyle to be more present at home,” Mohale said.
“Tlhogi truly loved Madala and that’s why she’s willing to make this work. That’s her man and she’s going to stick by him and make more money while doing so.”
The new actors joining the soapie are Owen Sejake (Sammy Day), Bongani Gumede (Ephraim Gasa), Botlhale “Nia Brown” Baitsiwe (Tshidi Myburgh), Danny de Bruyne (De Wet Myburgh), Khutjo Green (Kedibone) and Ruth Tladi (Mathubela).
Ngubeni, former child star-cum-actor and director, said: “I got a call from the producers and they said I’d be great for the role of Botsotso, a former professional soccer who lost it all and has to rebuild his life again. After reading the character bio, I immediately understood who Botsotso is. I used to play club soccer and coming from Orlando in Soweto, I get him.
“Scandal! is renowned for its compelling storytelling and an impeccable cast whose energy translates so well on screen. Life is about taking chances and I was more than glad to join the team.”
Head writer Grace Mahlaba also shared her excitement about this transition, saying the show crosses over from the past into an exciting new chapter. "[In] the coming weeks, expect to see fresh faces, shocking revelations and a world where power shifts in ways no one saw coming.”
