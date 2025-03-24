Sweet Guluva also captivated viewers with his romance in the house with Ash-ley Ogle. After she was eliminated, Ogle told Sowetan that she would wait for Sweet Guluva.
I wasn’t aware I was this popular until I came out of the Big Brother house – Sweet Guluva
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Big Brother Mzansi season five champion Sweet Guluva, who is R2m richer, says he wasn't aware he was this popular while in the house until Sunday night's finale.
Real name Akhonamathemba Mbele, the 23-year-old football player and barber from KwaZulu-Natal beat his runner-up and pedagogical practitioner Uyanda Hlangabezo from Gqeberha.
“I wasn’t aware I was this popular until I came out of the house last night. There was no stage in the competition where I had a strategy. I just wanted to be myself with the hopes that people would like me,” he told Sowetan on Monday afternoon.
“I felt like peeing myself as Smash Afrika [presenter] was about to call out the winner. I was so nervous, I was even shaking. I lost my mind when he called out my name. I couldn’t believe it. But more than anything, I’m very grateful for the love and support that I received during my time in the house.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sweet Guluva was loved by viewers of the 24/7 reality TV show for his boy-next-door allure and relatable charm.
“The difficult part of being in the house for so many weeks is having to speak English 24/7,” he said.
“I found it a little challenging but with time, everything was smooth sailing. I plan to multiply the money. I just don’t know how yet but it will be in the property industry. I want to make more money to take care of my family and my loved ones.”
Nsuku Mabunda, Karabo “Jojo” Sejojo and Fortunate “Nate” Setwaba completed the top five.
“I planned to survive for at least two months in the house but I also had the mindset that, if God wants me to do more and remain in the house, I was going to do just that,” said Sweet Guluva.
“As for this moment, I don’t know what I plan to do with this huge influence that I’ve garnered. However, the prospect is to venture into the entertainment industry as a musician in the gqom and amapiano scene. I’d like to also take on acting roles.
“It would be nice to collaborate with Mr Nation from KZN, Kabza de Small, DJ Maphorisa and DJ Lag. I believe what we can cook in the studio will be fire.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
