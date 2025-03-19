Lo Sithole, Ayanda Mthembu and Kwanele Kubheka are ready for their moment in the spotlight as the newest additions to season five of The Real Housewives of Durban.
The trio will shake things up on the popular Showmax reality TV show from March 28 when they join returning cast members Nonku Williams, JoJo Robinson, Angel Ndlela and Sorisha Naidoo.
Sithole, 40, who is married to lead pastor of Discovery Church, Sahluko Sithole, and is co-owner of an industrial training centre in Pinetown, promised to uphold her strong religious and traditional values during the show. “I was approached years ago to join the previous seasons, but God had not approved of me to be on screen at the time, hence I had to turn down the offers. For this season, He [God] confirmed that my time is now,” she said.
“The fame aspect of it has not started yet. I've not received any attention [from viewers] as yet, but I plan to remain calm and collected at all times and to be myself, should it come. Before taking the decision, my husband and I sat down and spoke about the advantages and disadvantages of being on the show. And, after a long discussion, we decided it was fine. My family also gave me their full blessing.”
Sithole said her main focus on the show was to encourage and develop strong bonds of sisterhood. “I am an authentic person, I do not mind sharing my life and all that happens in it. The only concern would be my ability to protect my kids from critics – that’s the only reservation I have,” she said.
Getting to know The RHOD newbies: Lo Sithole and Ayanda Mthembu
Sithole says God gave her the green light and Mthembu trusts her authentic self will shine through
“I also have a relationship with all the ladies on the show, and despite the fear I had in the beginning, it’s been an amazing experience so far. Each day had its challenges, but nothing that we couldn’t overcome. Television was never something I thought that I would do, but I hope this opportunity will open doors for my businesses and expand my footprint as a businesswoman.”
Mthembu, 36, an optometrist and mother of three, concurred with Sithole and shared her own excitement. “[I have] a lot of anxiety but I trust that my true authentic self will shine through,” she said.
“I hope the attention will not overwhelm me. Luckily, I have a huge support system that consists of family, who always keep me grounded. I’m well aware there might be repercussions, but I have no reservations at all. I have also formed strong bonds with the ladies, some more than others, and I’m looking forward to seeing how our stories unfold on TV.
“Surprisingly, being on set was pleasant. It was a very positive environment, contrary to popular belief. I enjoyed my time shooting. My career is all about changing people’s lives, especially children through eye care, so I hope this platform will allow me to do exactly that but on a bigger scale.”
