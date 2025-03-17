Lekwadu, a 23-year-old tutor from Soweto, on the other hand, felt that her eviction was premature as she believes she was destined to walk away as this season’s title winner.
'Being away from my daughter for so long challenged me in BBM house' – Abobo
The evicted housemate says being away from his longtime girlfriend and toddler left him in tears in the house.
Image: Supplied.
Big Brother Mzansi's latest evictee Abongile “Abobo” Salli might have missed out on the R2m grand prize but he's excited to reunite with his longtime girlfriend and two-year-old daughter after nine weeks of no contact.
The 30-year-old teacher from Cape Town said being apart from his family for so long was his toughest challenge.
Salli was joined by Siphesihle “Mshini” Lekwadu and Siphesihle Mabaso in the triple elimination on Sunday, missing out on the top five.
“Being in the competition and acting like I was fine was not easy for me but I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said Salli.
“I went through a sea of emotion as I’ve never left my daughter for this long before, let alone my partner. I missed them dearly to the point where I realised I couldn’t control anything or change that I was in the house – I was left with nothing else but to cry my feelings away. What frustrated me the most was knowing that they could see me but I couldn’t see them.”
Salli said his conversation with his daughter at the airport before entering the house was heartbreaking.
“The last thing she told me when I said goodbye to her at the airport was: ‘Daddy, we’ll talk when I come back from church’," he said.
Salli said that the close friendships he formed in the house made it better.
“I managed to find a friend in Uyanda [Hlangabezo]. He’s like the younger me," he said.
"He’s often quiet but I like people who are usually sidelined because we don’t see them coming. I also formed a close bond with Melino [Mmelesi Mothei]. I had a community of friends around who were there, which helped me."
Salli hopes to pursue acting next.
Image: Supplied.
Lekwadu, a 23-year-old tutor from Soweto, on the other hand, felt that her eviction was premature as she believes she was destined to walk away as this season’s title winner.
“I’m still in disbelief. I didn’t think I would leave the house. I don’t know what went wrong. I wasn’t even fake, so it baffles me why I was evicted,” Lekwadu said.
“The fact that I was safe last week, I had the same expectations this week.
“I plan to grow my footprint through content creation on social media, especially with the amount of followers I now have. I also love being in the spotlight and as a convincing actor, TV is where I’m going to be.”
Mabaso, a 28-year-old financial adviser from Secunda, said being in the house was more of a mental game.
“I’m so exhausted and mentally fatigued. The house is a lot and being confined for that long, you end up overthinking about what’s happening outside,” Mabaso said.
“There were days where I’d wake up and I’d be confused that I’m still in the house – I don’t know how to explain it but you go through so many emotions – it takes a lot to be in there.”
Mabaso said that the 24/7 reality TV show was the perfect platform to launch her showbiz career.
“If you want to be an actor, this show will help bring eyes and attention to you hence I’m grateful for this experience," Mabaso said.
Uyanda Hlangabezo, Akhonamathemba "Sweet Guluva" Mbele, Nsuku Mabunda, Karabo "Jojo" Sejojo and Fortunate "Nate" Setwaba have made it to the finale.
Image: Supplied.
