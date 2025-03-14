DJ Influence, the son of music power couple Phumeza and Mnqobi "Shota" Shoba, is following in the footsteps of his celebrity parents.
The 11-year-old budding DJ, real name Mpilo, lost his sight as a toddler due to bilateral retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer in children. Since losing his sight in 2016, music has always been DJ Influence's passion.
“We are so proud of him, for an 11-year-old to be doing what he’s doing... The life he leads isn’t that of an ordinary child his age, so Shoba and I are beaming with pride,” said Phumeza, who also serves as his manager.
“Mpilo is born from a family of talented people. He was always surrounded by music and he’d often be in the studio with his dad. When his dad started DJing, he’d be there listening to the sound.
“At first, we made him try amapiano and after playing it twice, he told us he’s more interested in Afro-tech. Sometimes his sets are so deep, and I’d often ask myself, ‘Who is this man in this little boy’s body?’ because he just knows what to choose, which is far too deep for his age.”
DJ Influence has three older siblings – Sibusiso, 30, Khumo,18, and Mpho, 16. “Since he was a toddler, Mpilo used to love hitting pots, tables or chairs making beats and different sounds.
Phumeza and Shota Shoba influence Mpilo's DJ career path
The celebrity couple opened up about preparing DJ Influence for superstardom.
Image: Supplied.
"He’d often beatbox while hitting these things. It got to a point where we had to buy him drums. This in a way sparked his love for DJing,” Phumeza said.
“In all his interviews, Mpilo always says he wants to be like his father and wants to follow in his footsteps. They have a special bond and even when his dad is away from home, Mpilo always makes sure to touch base with him. At times, I’d give them their space when they chat and bond over music.”
As a mother who has experience the downside and upside of music fame, Phumeza is dedicated to letting her son run his own journey.
“It’s fair to say that our son is well on his way to being a child star and as much as he is getting all this attention, we don’t know what’s coming,” she said.
“My husband and I have been exposed to the public eye, I’ve been exposed to the local audience while Shoba is more international. So, looking at the type of life that these artists live and how much work goes behind it, I think Mpilo can handle it.
“It’s better to be managed by a parent because they know when or where to draw the boundaries. He could be tired; as his mom, I’ll know he needs to rest or the way he needs to be guided. I will know when he needs to take some time to breathe and still enjoy himself and his craft.”
DJ Influence has many mentors, including close family friend and Grammy Award-winner DJ Black Coffee.
“Mpilo is famous now, even when we go to the airport, people usually ask to take a picture with him ... the amazing thing is, he loves the attention he’s getting from everyone,” Phumeza said.
School is still a huge focus for DJ Influence despite his newfound fame.
“He is still 11 years old. We always try to bring him down to reality. He knows he still needs to go to school, feed the dog and do a few chores.
"He knows that nobody is more special than the other in the house, we are all equal. We want to teach him the difference between DJ Influence and Mpilo,” she said.
