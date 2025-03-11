Kgoroge still remembers his first encounter with Kani like it was yesterday. “The first time I heard him speak was on Lesedi FM, it was called Radio Sesotho at the time. The radio presenter asked Ntate John how one can become a renowned actor like him, and he said: ‘Go on and study and learn the craft’. From then on I told myself this is what I want to study, it’s where I want to be,” he said.
Tony Kgoroge credits John Kani for transforming his life and hunger for acting
The 50-year-old thespian still wants to sharpen his skills and take on new roles.
Image: Supplied.
Tony Kgoroge is still a student of the craft of acting even after building such an illustrious career.
The 50-year-old Thespian cites veteran actor John Kani's legacy as what transformed his life and hunger for acting.
Kgoroge wants to mirror such impact for the next generation. "I still feel like I’m building the legacy as I haven’t achieved the things I thought I’d be or have at this age. However, my main focus is being a true artist who is willing to sharpen his skills and willing to learn," he said
“I also want to be the go-to person for young, aspiring actors who need help to grow. I’m also willing to partner with passionate creatives who genuinely want to grow in this industry.”
Kgoroge's colourful resume includes roles in Gaz'lami, Imbewu: The Seed, Hotel Rwanda, Invictus, and Blood Diamond.
“It was not easy to see acting as the career to go for in my times. It wasn’t perceived as one where you’d make it, like Ntate John Kani and the peers of his age. There wasn’t a clear light through the tunnel that I too could become an actor,” said Kgoroge.
“I was exposed to theatre [when I was] quite young. My first production as a professional was in standard nine [Grade 11], it was called Performing Arts Council. It was through the exposure I received that made me see that I, too, can get there. I can step into that space and become one of them."
Image: Masi Losi
Kgoroge still remembers his first encounter with Kani like it was yesterday. “The first time I heard him speak was on Lesedi FM, it was called Radio Sesotho at the time. The radio presenter asked Ntate John how one can become a renowned actor like him, and he said: ‘Go on and study and learn the craft’. From then on I told myself this is what I want to study, it’s where I want to be,” he said.
“It was quite a mind-blowing experience when I got to direct him on a series called Sunnyside Hospital, though I always saw him as my mentor. We are very close, he’s just a phone call away and, funny enough, I can’t call him my colleague. To me, no matter what, he’ll remain my principal.”
Kgoroge urged young actors to take their craft seriously. “Back in the day, we used to have what we call character research, where we take time to delve more into the role. We’d have workshops where the director would come in and ask us how far we are with understanding the character, and he’d give tips where possible. However, that’s not the case today,” he said.
“My wish is for actors to do a bit of research and carry their roles more. We need to bring back the pure talent that was captured on Yizo Yizo or Zone 14."
Kgoroge is back on screen with MNet drama series Recipes for Love and Murder.
“It was such a bliss to see a South African production say, ‘no, let’s go deeper with this character’. My character isn’t initially a black man, in the book he is written as a white detective who was investigating white people in their community. So, I had to embody a white man but giving him black mannerisms,” he said.
