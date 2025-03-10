Kamo Mphela speaks out on internet fame, finding love, and next move

Kamo Mphela is opening up about the downsides of fame, dating, family life, and the next era in her career.
Since 2019, she has dominated dance music charts as one of the most recognisable and celebrated faces of amapiano.
The 25-year-old musician has kept Mzansi dancing with tunes Amanikiniki, Suka Emabhozeni, SBWL, and Dalie. She will now share her knowledge with aspirant dancers aged between 12 and 30 with the upcoming Dance Nation Africa – a two-day camp featuring urban dance styles such as hip hop, amapiano, and house.
What does it take to be Kamo Mphela?
Talent, tenacity, a sassy personality, and, of course, hard work.
What do you miss most about your life before the fame?
I miss being a kasi girl who would go out and party while being herself. I miss being at a vibe or groove where nobody recognises me – where I’d party the night away without any cameras. I used to party a lot before I blew up – that’s how I got to learn the culture. I don’t get to do that now that I’m famous.
When did you realise that you were famous?
When WizKid followed me in 2021 – I mean, that was at the height of his career, so him following me on Instagram was a mind-blowing moment that made me realise how famous I was getting. That was such a dope year. I was having the time of my life.
What is it like being at the top?
It’s challenging because you always want to better yourself as the years progress. The biggest discussion right now is, “What is the next level of Kamo Mphela?” I can keep making music and dropping these hits, but what does the next chapter look like?
What’s the one thing you hope to achieve this year?
I want to focus on becoming a businesswoman, whether through selling a clothing line, beauty products, or something outside of music or stage.
Do you ever get off days?
Funny you ask, I had a tough day yesterday. I usually open the scripture when such days occur. I then pray and believe that the man upstairs will make it better. The biggest thing for me is, pray about it and let it go.
How do you navigate dating as a famous musician?
I used to look for love as Kamogelo and not Kamo Mphela. I’d often ask myself what type of man she would want or is into. But I soon realised that some men want to be with you because you’re the “prize” – so I only date men outside the country now. Some aren’t into the hype [about me] but more into who you are. They genuinely want to interact with you on a real level, and that’s what I’m looking for.
What about family life?
At first my dad was a bit overprotective. He wasn’t trusting of people, the new managers and individuals in the game, but he grew into understanding the need of these key players regarding my career. My sisters were also in an awkward position because they’d sometimes get bullied the more popular I got.
What's your role with Dance Nation Africa?
My role is to pave the way forward for young, aspiring dancers. To help them realise that there is a career or an unimaginable future that they can live through dance.
