Big Brother Mzansi's latest evictee, Swiss, says exiting the house as the villain of the season is a hard pill to swallow.
Real name Siyabonga Mlangeni, he was the season's most mesmerising contestant and often landed in hot water, but on Sunday night his journey came to and end.
He and Bokang "Beekay" Chephetsa are the latest two to exit the 24/7 reality TV competition having reached the top 10.
“Honestly, I'm good, I’m content with the fact that I got eliminated. I ran a good race, I wasn’t expecting to only be evicted now, I had expected this two weeks ago,” said Swiss.
“Being in the house for close to 10 weeks and making it to the top 10 leaves me with nothing but gratitude. I'm just grateful to have made it this far."
Viewers dubbed Swiss the villain of the show after his fight with 23-year-old Uyanda Hlangabezo from Gqeberha.
“I was viewed as the villain by many people at the time of the fight, and to this day, I still feel that people didn’t get to see the whole picture. What I can say is that some people tend to turn themselves into victims when that isn’t entirely true," he said.
“Obviously, being authentic and unapologetic was going to piss certain people off, and I knew I was probably only going to get along with some people in the house but I walk away proud with my addition on the show. I made connections and friendships in the house that I know will exist once the competition or the show is over.”
'I ran a good race,' says Swiss after Big Brother Mzansi elimination
The 28-year-old cyber security student from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal tells it all.
Image: Supplied.
Big Brother Mzansi's latest evictee, Swiss, says exiting the house as the villain of the season is a hard pill to swallow.
Real name Siyabonga Mlangeni, he was the season's most mesmerising contestant and often landed in hot water, but on Sunday night his journey came to and end.
He and Bokang "Beekay" Chephetsa are the latest two to exit the 24/7 reality TV competition having reached the top 10.
“Honestly, I'm good, I’m content with the fact that I got eliminated. I ran a good race, I wasn’t expecting to only be evicted now, I had expected this two weeks ago,” said Swiss.
“Being in the house for close to 10 weeks and making it to the top 10 leaves me with nothing but gratitude. I'm just grateful to have made it this far."
Viewers dubbed Swiss the villain of the show after his fight with 23-year-old Uyanda Hlangabezo from Gqeberha.
“I was viewed as the villain by many people at the time of the fight, and to this day, I still feel that people didn’t get to see the whole picture. What I can say is that some people tend to turn themselves into victims when that isn’t entirely true," he said.
“Obviously, being authentic and unapologetic was going to piss certain people off, and I knew I was probably only going to get along with some people in the house but I walk away proud with my addition on the show. I made connections and friendships in the house that I know will exist once the competition or the show is over.”
Image: Supplied.
The 28-year-old cyber security student from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, said he learnt a lot from taking part in the televised social experiment. “I learnt so much about myself and coexisting with others. At first it was a scary feeling, being in the house with people I didn’t know but I told myself [at the time] to fully give into the experiment,” said Swiss.
“I'm one of those housemates who came with no strategy, but to just be authentic ... and I'm glad the viewers got to know who I am.”
Swiss said despite having a few flirtatious encounters in the house, he intend to go back home to be with his partner. “I wouldn’t say I was flirting with one specific woman, I was friendly with all of them. Yes, other times I went overboard but I don’t think any of it warrants a breakup [with his partner],” he said.
“All I know is that I’m going to be left out in the cold for a couple of weeks because of what I did in the house but I hope my girl comes around and forgives me.”
Beekay, the 24-year-old digital marketer from QwaQwa in the Free State, admitted to struggling to adjust in the house.
“My main concern before entering the house was how I was going to interact with everyone in the house, let alone living with them. It didn’t turn out as bad as I thought. I never anticipated that I would get this far in the game," he said.
“I may have not received the money but I leave with more ‘bags’ than I came in with. There is wisdom in knowing how to tackle certain issue, discipline and self control. I’ve learnt how to be patient and have more confidence in myself."
Tyrone chases TV career after leaving Big Brother Mzansi house
Big Brother Mzansi's Muzi the Mbuzi explains 'Papa Smurf' look and eviction
Kay B opens up about Big Brother Mzansi axing
Big Brother Mzansi evictee Luzuko speaks on his 'platonic' relationship with Jojo
'I dreamt of my eviction' – Big Brother Mzansi evictee Gugu
Some of the housemates saw me as a threat – Big Brother Mzansi's Ash-ley Ogle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos