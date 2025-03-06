Why TikToker Allen Winner champions 'girlfriend allowance'

TikTok sensation and musician Allen Winner’s polarising skits on social media in support of "girlfriend allowance" or sending e-wallet as a love language has garnered him viral fame.
The 33-year-old has taken over the short video content platform with his comedic content.
Born Allen Malesela Segoale in Seshego, outside of Polokwane, his budding music career that has seen him share the stage with King Monada, Makhadzi, Zonke and Daliwonga, is another reason his name is on everyone's lips.
Allen Winner is known for songs like Khekhoto, We Party and Vibe.
Away from the limelight, he is a first-time father to his 18-month-old daughter, his biggest source of inspiration. “I wasn’t crazy about TikTok in the beginning, I only started taking it seriously last May after a video of mine emceeing at Pope’s [late comedian Kagiso Ramoshai] memorial service went viral,” he said.
“I wasn’t expecting such attention. I was doing what I usually do but somehow people loved some of the phrases I said on that stage. When I saw the video trending, I thought to myself that people needed to know who I am and more of my thoughts. Having a daughter was another reason for me to be on women’s side, as I want to help create a world that will be safe and comfortable for her.”
So where does his views championing for girlfriend allowance come from?
“I feel that men need to understand the importance of staying in our lane while letting women stay in theirs. We just need to be there for them because at the end of the day, we can’t do anything without our women,” he said.
“Despite our differences or disagreements, as men we must protect women no matter what it takes. We also need to be there physically, mentally, emotionally but mainly financially. We need to try by any means to support our women to follow their dreams and not oppress them. A woman making her own money doesn’t take away from you as a man, so we need to disband such a narrative.”
While his truth-telling has gotten him praise and applause, not everyone is happy with the highly recommended and popular MC’s sharp mouth. “I’ve received hate and a few weird death threats all because I’m in support of women,” he said.
“I don’t think any of it is true but I’m on the alert. My videos aren’t aimed at attacking anyone, they are just a depiction that as a man, you can’t build a family alone, you need a woman, but a happy one at that. One you love and protect but mainly provide for.”
As a choreographer, Allen Winner’s craft has taken him all over the world – from Brazil to Germany and Croatia. “I’ve been in the industry for a couple of years now, and I’m glad things are opening up. I’m not one to usually predict what’s next but I know whatever it is, it’s going to be big,” he said.
"Yesterday, I went to the garage and some women wanted to take a picture with me. I then realised that I'm becoming famous. For me, it's not a big deal, as long as what I'm doing is putting a smile on someone's face, then I am where I need to be."
