Superstars: Caiiro, Elaine and Black Motion talk MetroFM Music Awards nod

For Caiiro, the Afro-house and tech DJ, walking away with a MetroFM Music Award in May would be a dream come.
Thanks to his chart-topping hit Ndisize featuring Ami Faku, he has at last found commercial success.
Real name Patrick Dumisani Mahlangu, his hit is nominated for Best Dance Song, Best Music Video and Song of the Year. “For me, I’d say, a nomination is good enough. It’s actually a good step in the right direction, especially when recognition is concerned. It simply says. 'you’re doing great and we see you',” he said.
“Music for me is an art form, I take time in the studio to cook these songs. I love making simple music, that’s why most of my previous songs were listened to by a specific market. But Ndisize is different; it speaks to many people. The reception was overwhelming, it’s my biggest song in the commercial market and, I must say, I’m enjoying the love that it’s receiving as well as my album."
R&B singing sensation Elaine has been nominated for Best R&B Song category for Love Me Slowly from her debut album Stone Cold Heart. “This nomination means so much to me, especially in this category, as an independent artist. Not only is it a recognition of my hard work and the artistry that goes into it all, but it's also a testament of growth – more so in the R&B genre, which I'm so proud to be a part of,” she said.
Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, Mörda, Oscar Mbo, Dbn Gogo are among many other nominees of the much-awaited awards.
“This nomination is not just for me, but for my shining stars who continue to shine through and through. I've evolved so much as a musician and brand, and I'm immensely humbled by the support I continue to receive from not only my family and fans, but from the South African music industry as a whole.
“Love Me Slowly is not only the lead single on my debut album, Stone Cold Heart, it's the soundtrack to my life. It feels amazing to know that my real life experiences are ones that my fans in SA and all across the world can resonate with and celebrate.”
Should she walk away with a win, Elaine plans to deliver it to her parents’ home. “As I do with all my awards. My parents are my biggest supporters. The award will not only be dedicated to them, but to my team at Elaine Music. This award is theirs as much as it's mine. And of course, my shining stars. It's a family thing."
Since dropping their single Takala Zwino last April, Black Motion is back on top. They are nominated in the Best Duo/Group category –a feat co-founding member Smol, real name Roy Thabo Mabogwane, finds fulfilling. This is after co-founder and friend Mörda, real name is Bongani Mohosana – and DJ Zinhle's husband – chose to leave the established duo in 2022 to rebrand and pursue a career as a solo artist.
Mörda's place was taken by Problem Child, real name Kabelo Koma joined.
“This means so much for us. The minute you get recognition from MetroFM, it means you’ve reached millions of South Africans. It also shows that Black Motion is and will continue to be relevant. We will keep on pushing the music we’re loved for and perform to our very best where ever we go,” Smol said.
“There is more music and albums to come, this is only the beginning. It would mean so much to us if we win the award. It will help people see what and where Black Motion is right now. It will also help us reach more people and grow our fan base.”
The awards will be making a third return to Mpumalanga at the Mbombela Stadium on May 3.
Full list of nominees:
Best Female Artist
Best R&B Song
Best Dance Song
Best Hip Hop Song
Best Amapiano Song
Song of the Year
Best Artist of the Year
Best Duo/Group
Best African Pop Song
Best Gospel Album
Best Male Artist
Best Styled Artist
Best Kwaito/Gqom Song
Best Produced Album
