Superstars: Caiiro, Elaine and Black Motion talk MetroFM Music Awards nod

Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, Mörda, Oscar Mbo, Dbn Gogo are among many other nominees of the much-awaited awards.

06 March 2025 - 16:28
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Image: Supplied.

For Caiiro, the Afro-house and tech DJ, walking away with a MetroFM Music Award in May would be a dream come. 

Thanks to his chart-topping hit Ndisize featuring Ami Faku, he has at last found commercial success.

Real name Patrick Dumisani Mahlangu, his hit is nominated for Best Dance Song, Best Music Video and Song of the Year. “For me, I’d say, a nomination is good enough. It’s actually a good step in the right direction, especially when recognition is concerned. It simply says. 'you’re doing great and we see you',” he said.

“Music for me is an art form, I take time in the studio to cook these songs. I love making simple music, that’s why most of my previous songs were listened to by a specific market. But Ndisize is different; it speaks to many people. The reception was overwhelming, it’s my biggest song in the commercial market and, I must say, I’m enjoying the love that it’s receiving as well as my album."

R&B singing sensation Elaine has been nominated for Best R&B Song category for Love Me Slowly from her debut album Stone Cold Heart. “This nomination means so much to me, especially in this category, as an independent artist. Not only is it a recognition of my hard work and the artistry that goes into it all, but it's also a testament of growth – more so in the R&B genre, which I'm so proud to be a part of,” she said.

Image: Supplied.

“This nomination is not just for me, but for my shining stars who continue to shine through and through. I've evolved so much as a musician and brand, and I'm immensely humbled by the support I continue to receive from not only my family and fans, but from the South African music industry as a whole.

Love Me Slowly is not only the lead single on my debut album, Stone Cold Heart, it's the soundtrack to my life. It feels amazing to know that my real life experiences are ones that my fans in SA and all across the world can resonate with and celebrate.”

Should she walk away with a win, Elaine plans to deliver it to her parents’ home. “As I do with all my awards. My parents are my biggest supporters. The award will not only be dedicated to them, but to my team at Elaine Music. This award is theirs as much as it's mine. And of course, my shining stars. It's a family thing."

Since dropping their single Takala Zwino last April, Black Motion is back on top. They are nominated in the Best Duo/Group category –a feat co-founding member Smol, real name Roy Thabo Mabogwane, finds fulfilling. This is after co-founder and friend Mörda, real name is Bongani Mohosana – and DJ Zinhle's husband – chose to leave the established duo in 2022 to rebrand and pursue a career as a solo artist.

Mörda's place was taken by Problem Child, real name Kabelo Koma joined.

Image: Supplied.

“This means so much for us. The minute you get recognition from MetroFM, it means you’ve reached millions of South Africans. It also shows that Black Motion is and will continue to be relevant. We will keep on pushing the music we’re loved for and perform to our very best where ever we go,” Smol said.

“There is more music and albums to come, this is only the beginning. It would mean so much to us if we win the award. It will help people see what and where Black Motion is right now. It will also help us reach more people and grow our fan base.”

The awards will be making a third return to Mpumalanga at the Mbombela Stadium on May 3.

Full list of nominees: 

Best Female Artist

  • Xolly Mncwango
  • Dbn Gogo
  • Babalwa M
  • Nontokozo Mkhize
  • Makhadzi

Best R&B Song

  • Shekhinah ft. Moliy – Risk
  • Mawelele & Kwesta – All My Life
  • Elaine – Love Me Slowly
  • Langa Mavuso – Best Friend (Control)
  • Nanette, Tellaman & Nasty C – Tonight

Best Dance Song

  • Casswell P & Nobuhle – Can’t Get
  • Dlala Thukzin feat. Zeh McGeba, MK Productions – Sohlala Sisonke
  • Chronical Deep, Leehleza, Kabza De Small ft. Latique, Ezra – Hayi Baba
  • Oscar Mbo and Jazzworx feat. Thukuthela – Vuka
  • Caiiro ft Ami Faku – Ndisize

Best Hip Hop Song

  • K.O ft. Maglera Doe Boy – Let Me Cook
  • Usimamane & Sjava – Uvalo
  • Emtee – W

Best Amapiano Song

  • DJ Stokie – Selimathunzi
  • Felo Le Tee, Scotts Maphuma & ThabzaTee ft DJ Maphorisa & Djy Biza – Yebo Lapho (Gogo)
  • Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft TmanXpress, LeemcKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0
  • Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow, Tebogo G Mashego ft Sje Konka, Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma, CowBoii – Biri Marung
  • Blaq Major ft Bless The Gentleman & DJ Kap – Sdakiwe Sbali

Song of the Year

  • Blaq Major ft Bless The Gentleman & DJ Kap – Sdakiwe Sbali
  • Makhadzi, Prince Benza, Iyanya – Number 1
  • WOODBLOCK DJS ft. Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, Kane Keid – Skuta Baba (Remix)
  • Felo Le Tee, Scotts Maphuma & ThabzaTee ft DJ Maphorisa & Djy Biza – Yebo Lapho (Gogo)
  • Caiiro ft. Ami Faku – Ndisize
  • Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow, Tebogo G Mashego ft Sje Konka, Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma, CowBoii – Biri Marung
  • Shakes & Les ft LeeMcKrazy – Funk 99
  • Kabza De Small & Vigro Deep ft Scotts Maphuma & Young Stunna – Wishi Wishi
  • KMAT ft. CowBoii, djygubzin.live & Ranger – MKK

Best Artist of the Year

  • Tyler ICU
  • Kabza De Small
  • Mörda
  • Makhadzi
  • Kelvin Momo

Best Amapiano Song

  • DJ Stokie, Zee_nhle, Sobzeen, Faith Strings – ‘Selimathunzi’
  • Felo Le Tee, Scotts Maphuma & ThabzaTee ft DJ Maphorisa & Djy Biza – Yebo Lapho (Gogo)
  • Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft TmanXpress, LeemcKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0
  • Mr Pilato, Ego Slimow, Tebogo G Mashego ft Sje Konka x Focalistic x DJ Maphorisa x Scotts Maphuma x CowBoii – Biri Marung
  • Blaq Major, Bless the General, Dj Kap – Sdakiwe Sbali

Best Hip Hop Song

  • K.O ft. Maglera Doe Boy – Let Me Cook
  • Usimamane & Sjava – Uvalo
  • Emtee – WAR
  • Skhandaworld, K.O & Nasty C – Too Much
  • Tony Dayimane, Usimamane, Kwesta & Yanga Chief – Wishlist

Best Duo/Group

  • Wanitwa Mos and Nkosazana Daughter
  • Shakes and Les
  • Black Motion
  • Blaq Diamond

Best African Pop Song

  • Nomfundo Moh ft Msaki, Cassper Nyovest – ‘Umusa’
  • Blaq Diamond – Piki Piki’
  • Naledi Aphiwe & Mawelele – Romeo & Juliet
  • Mlindo The Vocalist & DJ Maphorisa ft Tman xpress; Phila Dlozi – Umdali

Best Gospel Album

  • Nontokozo Mkhize – Lindiwe
  • SbuNoah – Heavenly Psalms Level 2
  • Xolly Mncwango – Unusual
  • Ayanda Ntanzi – According to Grace, A One Man Show
  • Mmuso Worship – Jesus to the city V2

Best Male Artist

  • Usimamane
  • Dlala Thukzin
  • Kabza de Small
  • Kelvin Momo
  • Tyler ICU

Best Styled Artist

  • MaWhoo
  • Focalistic
  • Mörda
  • Dbn Gogo
  • Oscar Mbo

Best Kwaito/Gqom Song

  • Funky Qla, Argento Dust & Maline Aura – Utshwala
  • Mr Thela, Beast RSA, Mthandazo Gatya & Zanda Zakuza – Ekhaya
  • Goldmax, Dlala Thukzin & Funky Qla ft Zee Nxumalo & Beast RSA – FOMO
  • DJ Tira Feat. AmaTycooler, Big Nuz & Focus Magazi – Singenzenjani
  • Goldmax & Blacks Jnr feat. Leemckraza – Ama Weekend

Best Produced Album

  • Nontokozo Mkhize – Lindiwe
  • Dlala Thukzin – Finally Famous Too
  • Emtee – DIY 3
  • Kelvin Momo – Ntsako
  • Thandiswa Mazwai – Sankofa

