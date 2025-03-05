Tyrone chases TV career after leaving Big Brother Mzansi house

Fan-favourite Tyrone Willard says three days after becoming the latest evictee on Big Brother Mzansi he is still struggling to come to terms with missing out on the top 10.
The 26-year-old openly gay housemate captured the hearts of many viewers of the 24/7 reality show with his multilingual swag, gregarious personality and infectious humour, resulting in his fan base dubbing themselves “Tycoons”.
“I’ve been quite sad, not everyone goes into the house hoping to go home. I’m busy trying to allow myself to process every emotion,” he said.
“I was so close to the top 10 even the top five but I guess this is how God plans his things. At the end of the day, that’s the nature of the game and I just sulk over it.
“I am now embracing the start of a new journey now that I’m outside.”
On Sunday, the social media consultant who lives in Johannesburg, was eliminated alongside ECD (early childhood development) practitioner Mandy Hagan, Durban-born Philile Nzama and artist manager, Mmelesi “Melino” Mothei.
“South Africans put forward the housemates that they wanted. This doesn’t take away from my fans who went all out to ensure they keep me in the competition, it’s just a pity their votes weren’t enough,” he said.
“Another thing is, I wasn’t expecting to be this famous. See, when you’re in the house, the environment is secluded so that you constantly wonder if people actually like you or even notice you.
“There were weeks where Biggie didn’t call my name and I’d wonder to myself whether I was visible or if I disappeared in the number of housemates that were there. So, when I found out that there were people who call themselves Tycoons, I was like ‘wow’, I never thought that was what’s happening outside the house.”
Willard described his time in the house as a rollercoaster ride.
“I got to understand myself more. I learnt to work within the rules and the structures that were placed for us to follow. I also learnt how you can build relationships and function with other people,” he said.
“Sadly, I walk away from the house very single. Yes, the men were cute but there was no one for me in that house. Maybe this was Biggie’s plan for me to find love outside the house, instead.”
Willard plans to take over the TV industry as a presenter and aspiring producer.
“I have aligned myself with television. I believe that’s where I need to be. As much as I was offered the opportunity to be on a show, I want to earn my ropes and to learn how TV production works,” he said.
“I have a feeling that Sweet Guluva [real name Akhonamathemba Mbele] will win this year’s season. Myself and the other housemates gave him the nickname: Nkabi Jackson. I don’t know why I think he will win but even before leaving the house, I knew that this one is definitely popular with the audience watching the show.
“He is funny and is such a character, there is no way you can hate on a guy like that.”
