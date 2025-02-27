Rising star Shandesh has finally found her voice in Limpopo's genre-fluid lekompo, blending popular dance genres such as amapiano and bolo house.
The 21-year-old musician born Rakgoale Nelly Machethe in Solomondale, outside Polokwane, first broke into the music scene in 2018. "I had to try a few genres to find my true voice," she said.
"I started exploring different styles, experimenting with sounds and working with various producers. It wasn’t always easy, but embracing change helped me discover what feels authentic to me as an artist. I'm glad I've found a sound represents who I am and resonates with my audience, and speaks to my versatility as an artist. More than anything, It’s been a journey of self-discovery and I’m still evolving."
Shandesh is known for her hit Lomolo, has worked with the likes of Wave Rhyder, King Monada, Bayor and Shebeshxt. "It was tough breaking into a competitive industry such as this. Having to find my unique sound and dealing with rejection was the hardest." she said.
"At times, opportunities didn’t come easily and I had to push to get to be known. Not only did I have to navigate through self-doubt, I had to learn the business side of music – a challenge that has shaped me into the artist I am today.
"There were moments of doubt, when I questioned if I was on the right path. I'd spend countless hours practising my dance routines, going to recording sessions and gigging... the main thing that got me through the years was my love for music and the support from my team and fans, who kept me going."
Limpopo's new dance queen Shandesh ready to push genre-fluid lekompo
A clear standout at the weekend's Limpopo Marula Festival, where she will share a stage with Makhadzi, Zonke, King Monada, among others.
Image: Supplied.
Fact Box: Shandesh
– She is a huge fan of King Monada, who she worked with and respects his work ethic, versatility and stage presence.
– She enjoys spending time with close friends, listening to music and discovering new serene places.
She hopes to one day work with Pabi Cooper .
A clear standout will be this weekend when she shares the stage with Makhadzi, Zonke, Benjamin Dube, King Monada, Daliwonga and Zee Nxumalo at the Limpopo Marula Festival. "It’s an honour to perform alongside talented artists who have paved the way before me.
"Seeing what they do motivates me to keep my head down and work hard, and I hope to learn from their experience and energy, especially from someone like Makhadzi. I hope to see myself reach a global status. I want to inspire others through my music and build a legacy."
Makhadzi said it filled her with pride to see other women continue to dominate the music scene. "I feel incredibly proud and inspired by the rise of female musicians. It's important for us to have representation on such platforms, as it not only showcases our talents but also empowers the younger generations of women to pursue their dreams in music," she said.
"When we support one another and create opportunities, we can break down barriers and challenge the stereotypes that have held us back for so long. I believe diversity in music enriches the industry as a whole, and I'm excited to see how our unique voices contribute to the evolution of our culture.
"Let's continue to uplift each other and shine together. While we've made significant strides, I believe that there are still challenges women face in the industry compared to men."
