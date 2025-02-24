Culture

Skeem Saam set catches fire, two crew members injured

'The fire caused some damage to sets and equipment and the full extent thereof is being assessed,' reads the statement from SABC.

24 February 2025 - 22:13
Masego Seemela Online journalist
The cast of Skeem Saam.
The cast of Skeem Saam.
Image: Supplied.

A fire broke out on the set of popular soapie Skeem Saam on Monday afternoon at Sasani Studios  in Johannesburg.

SABC confirmed the news to Sowetan and revealed that two crew members were injured.

It's not clear at the moment what caused the fire.

"The SABC confirms that a fire occurred at Sasani Studios on the set of SABC 1’s flagship drama, Skeem Saam, resulting in two crew members being injured and hospitalised,” said SABC head of communications Mmoni Ngubane.

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu weighs in on T'Bose, Mapitsi's marital woes

From financial difficulty to infidelity, mjolo is currently showing TV couple T'Bose (Hungani Ndlovu) and Mapitsi (Mogau Motlhatswi) flames on Skeem ...
S Mag
1 month ago

“The fire caused some damage to sets and equipment and the full extent thereof is being assessed.”

The prolific cast of the show includes Clement Maosa, Hungani Ndlovu, Mogau Motlhatswi, Africa Tsoai, Eric Macheru, Dieketseng Mnisi, Harriet Manamela, Putla Sehlapelo, and Cedric Fourie

“To this end, we are working closely with Peu Communication Solutions and Sasani Studios to evaluate the situation,” Ngubane said.

“Our thoughts are with the injured crew members and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

This is a developing story.

Lerai, Hungani Ndlovu, Lasizwe, Nirvana Nokwe hope the Sona delivers real change for creatives

Some of Mzansi celebrities including Lerai, Lasizwe Dambuza, Hungani Ndlovu and Nirvana Nokwe share with Sowetan key issues close to their hearts and ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Confessions of a bad boy: Up close and personal with Skeem Saam's Thabiso Molokomme

“I pray in tongues. I’m a young man who prays in tongues, I rebuke the devil,” Thabiso Molokomme bursts out laughing, explaining that, in real life, ...
S Mag
2 months ago

'I didn’t know that my sixth try would be it' – Skeem Saam's Elizabeth Serunye on Safta win

After being overlooked five times, veteran actor Elizabeth Serunye missed the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas), not realising sixth time's a ...
S Mag
3 months ago

LaConco scoops coveted and public-voted Best TV Presenter award at Saftas

Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco is Mzansi’s favourite TV presenter and she has the accolade to back it up. For her presenting work on Mzansi Magic’s ...
S Mag
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is