“The fire caused some damage to sets and equipment and the full extent thereof is being assessed.”
The prolific cast of the show includes Clement Maosa, Hungani Ndlovu, Mogau Motlhatswi, Africa Tsoai, Eric Macheru, Dieketseng Mnisi, Harriet Manamela, Putla Sehlapelo, and Cedric Fourie
“To this end, we are working closely with Peu Communication Solutions and Sasani Studios to evaluate the situation,” Ngubane said.
“Our thoughts are with the injured crew members and we wish them a speedy recovery.”
This is a developing story.
Skeem Saam set catches fire, two crew members injured
'The fire caused some damage to sets and equipment and the full extent thereof is being assessed,' reads the statement from SABC.
Image: Supplied.
A fire broke out on the set of popular soapie Skeem Saam on Monday afternoon at Sasani Studios in Johannesburg.
SABC confirmed the news to Sowetan and revealed that two crew members were injured.
It's not clear at the moment what caused the fire.
"The SABC confirms that a fire occurred at Sasani Studios on the set of SABC 1’s flagship drama, Skeem Saam, resulting in two crew members being injured and hospitalised,” said SABC head of communications Mmoni Ngubane.
Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu weighs in on T'Bose, Mapitsi's marital woes
“The fire caused some damage to sets and equipment and the full extent thereof is being assessed.”
The prolific cast of the show includes Clement Maosa, Hungani Ndlovu, Mogau Motlhatswi, Africa Tsoai, Eric Macheru, Dieketseng Mnisi, Harriet Manamela, Putla Sehlapelo, and Cedric Fourie
“To this end, we are working closely with Peu Communication Solutions and Sasani Studios to evaluate the situation,” Ngubane said.
“Our thoughts are with the injured crew members and we wish them a speedy recovery.”
This is a developing story.
Lerai, Hungani Ndlovu, Lasizwe, Nirvana Nokwe hope the Sona delivers real change for creatives
Confessions of a bad boy: Up close and personal with Skeem Saam's Thabiso Molokomme
'I didn’t know that my sixth try would be it' – Skeem Saam's Elizabeth Serunye on Safta win
LaConco scoops coveted and public-voted Best TV Presenter award at Saftas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos