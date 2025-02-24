Mashila plans to now focus on her budding music career. "I started [singing] professionally in 2017. I then did radio and TV presenting. My primary focus has been music outside of radio and TV," Mashila said.
"For the past seven years, I’ve been gigging and I did a song with Mampintsha. I’ve been a part of many music camps where I collaborated with serval artists. However, my focus now is amapiano and the new budding genres."
Mashila said she love that she will be remembered as – the most colourful character of the season. "I am extremely loud and can be overwhelming to people who aren’t used to such a persona. I’m also a straight talker, so that’s often perceived wrong," she said.
"My image represents who I am. I have a big personality and I'm a verey expressive person – I express myself through ink and colour, which often gives people the misconceptions that I'm forward. Yes, I can be over-the-top at times but people need to know me first to understand who I am."
Mashila called out certain housemates for not being authentic in the show.
"There were quite a few. The first one is Gugu, who lied about her age and all the drama that came with it, the next one was Ezra and Mandy, who is still in the house. I find her to push this 'perfect' image just to buy face, there were things that she did that she wasn’t vocal about which I find quite weird, and BeeKay, he’s just very sneaky and can’t be trusted," she said.
Big Brother Mzansi's Muzi the Mbuzi explains 'Papa Smurf' look and eviction
Mathapelo "Mata" Mashila name-drops the housemates she thought weren't authentic on the show.
Image: Supplied.
Big Brother Mzansi's latest evictee Muziomhle "Muzi the Mbuzi" Mdluli says his signature "Papa Smurf" look had nothing to do with him being attention seeking but rather celebrate his individuality.
In a double elimination on Sunday, Mdluli and Mathapelo "Mata" Mashila became the latest to receive the boot from the 24/7 reality show.
"I don’t limit myself when it comes to fashion. I’ve been rocking this look since 2017, you guys are only catching up now," said 29-year-old artist. "A lot of the time people see this image as me seeking attention but I’m more of a visionary and see things way ahead of a lot of people, hence I’m Papa Smurf."
Mdluli said his eviction came as a huge surprise to him. "I’m going through a lot. I’m very disappointed that I’m out of the competition. I put in so much and my first time being nominated I got evicted, especially for the wrong reason,” said Mdluli.
“I was nominated because I’m too confident... imagine. However, I don’t hold any resentment. At the end of the day it’s just a game and we had to play it as best as we can. Yes, I do plan to continue my friendships with Abobo, Savage, Kay B and Bonnie Bee now that we’re all outside the house.”
Mashila, 27, a musician, echoed that she was also shocked by her eviction.
“I didn’t really have a reaction when Big Brother called out my name. I went into last night’s live show with a content heart and the belief that whatever the outcome, it is my destiny. I feel that I exceeded my expectations of staying in the house for as long as I did, which makes me proud,” Mashila said.
Image: Supplied.
