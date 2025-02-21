25K on music journey, forming brotherhood with Blxckie and Khuli Chana

Rapper 25k stepped into the music scene almost eight years ago with his hit single, Culture Vulture, setting the tone of his sonic trajectory.
Born Lehlohonolo Molefe in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, the rapper known to fans as “Pheli Makaveli” joins forces with Blxckie and Khuli Chana for the new song Originals Anthem. He reflects on his career and shares what else music lovers can expect this year:
How would you describe your career so far?
I feel like I’m at a much more mature phase now. The moves I’m making are more calculated than when I first started. I’ve reached a stable footing and formed a brand that people instantly recognise.
Right now, I’m focused on building new relationships within the industry and making more friends that will help my brand evolve. I named my recent album Loyal to the Plug so that I can capture this journey with the people I came up with.
What's that unique quality that sets SA rappers apart?
That I get to rap in vernac, it’s a blessing to have this type of flexibility as an artist. My dream is to see SA hip-hop win a Grammy, either through me or any one of the cats in the hip-hop industry.
We have had fallen giants like Riky Rick and AKA, who set the tone for us and though they are gone, we must continue their legacy of putting our music on the map.
How does it feel to see SA sound on the global stage?
Having the world’s eyes on Africa is a bonus, I’m happy that all genres coming from our continent get to shine. SA hip-hop is also up there and this is giving the young ones more hope.
The UK is one of the countries that have been open to African culture and our music. I’ve never done a show in the UK, but I’m hoping to do so in the future.
How did you meet Blxckie and Khuli Chana?
Blxckie and I had a relationship before working on the KFC campaign [forming part of the new song Originals Anthem]. We have songs that we did before this collaboration but this was my first time working with Khuli Chana, who I met through Maglera Doe Boy.
How would you describe your relationship with both?
Blxckie and I have a more respectable relationship, we are more like brothers. There has never been a weird energy between us. We’ve rolled with each other.
Khuli is more of a big brother to me who has been in the game way longer than I have. Getting a co-sign from him as one of the greats is a big thing for me because it wouldn’t have been possible to showcase vernac on big stages without rappers such as Khuli, HHP, Cassper [Nyovest] and Mo Molemi. It’s a blessing to have guys like him alive and still in the game to give us pointers.
Kendrick Lamar or Drake, who won the beef?
The beef was long overdue, these guys always wanted to go at it. The politics around the beef seemingly made Kendrick come on top but I feel that Drake [musically] will always win even though he isn’t a backpack rapper like Kendrick is. I’m also a huge Drake fan, a lot of the melodic nuances I include in my music are influenced by him.
Which artist do you look up to?
Jay-Z, I love the investments and moves he has made. He has established himself as more of a businessman than just a rapper – this is why I want to do the same and globalise the brand 25K.
