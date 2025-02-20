Culture

Tyla enters "billions club" with Water

Water hit-maker becomes the only solo African artist to reach milestone

20 February 2025 - 08:51
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Tyla's Water continues to soar of Spotify.
Image: Bob Levey/Getty Images for Cactus Jack Foundation

SA superstar Tyla has been inducted into Spotify’s elite “billions club”.

According to the global music platform, the 23-year-old Grammy winner’s smash hit Water has garnered one billion hits on Spotify, making her the only solo African artist to achieve this feat. It crossed the milestone on Wednesday night (local time). 

Nigerian megastar Wizkid joined the upper echelons with his guest appearance on Drake’s One Dance. Rema did the same after featuring Selena Gomez on Calm Down. Tems reached the milestone by making a guest spot on Wait For U by Future featuring Drake.

“We are incredibly proud of Tyla’s historic achievement,” said Phiona Okumu, head of music at Spotify in Africa.

“This milestone is a testament to her talent, hard work and the power of music to transcend borders. Tyla’s success is an inspiration to aspiring artists across Africa and the world, and we are honoured to have played a part in her journey.”

Water was officially released on July 28 2023, a month after Tyla graced the cover of SMag, as the lead single to her self-titled debut album. According to Spotify data, on September 15 2023, for the first time, the song registered one-million daily streams. A month later, it reached 100-million total streams on October 26 2023.

In the last 28 days, the top five countries on Spotify to stream Water are the US, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippine and the UK.

