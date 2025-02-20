Chayuta has accomplished great milestones in her short career and is known for her electric live performances. Her blend of the two genres backed by her musical influence throughout her upbringing is what she believes sets her apart.
Fact box
- Chayuta's great-grandmother is the famed Dutch opera singer Marga Brandsen, who sang in opera houses across eastern Holland post-World War II. She sang in Dutch and German languages.
- Chayuta can sing in Dutch and Twi, the most spoken language in Ghana.
Aaron Mokoena's daughter Chayuta aims to make a name for herself in music
Ghana-based singer seeks to spread her new music to Mzansi
Image: Amoah Israel Snr
Ghanaian-based singer Chayuta, the daughter of former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena, is eager to make a name for herself in Mzansi.
Born Layla Mpho Mokoena, the 20-year-old Afro-R&B musician resides in Ghana with her mother. She is known for her songs Tonight, Where You Dey, Fiesta and Gimme Love.
Chayuta welcomes the challenge of her sonic pulse reaching the same scale on the SA music scene on par with the soccer legacy her father left.
“I get those comments about being expected to be as famous as he was. I see it as a friendly challenge with someone from your family. We are in different industries – it won’t be the same thing,” Chayuta says.
“My father and I have a good relationship. It amazes me the kind of social impact he has attributed to his fame and he can get me on certain platforms, so everyone is interested in that his daughter is also in the entertainment industry. [He's] partially involved in my career but people shouldn't overlook that it's also the combination of my hard work and dedication as well.”
Having already been dubbed “Princess of Afrobeats” and “Sweetheart of Ghana” by Ghanaian media, Chayuta is turning up the heat hoping to receive similar warm sentiments in SA.
“Sometimes I get comments on social media with people [South Africans] saying that she is one of our own, which makes me hopeful that people here will receive me positively and embrace me as much as I am embracing the country. I’m excited for what is to come,” she says excitedly.
Image: SUPPLIED
Chayuta has accomplished great milestones in her short career and is known for her electric live performances. Her blend of the two genres backed by her musical influence throughout her upbringing is what she believes sets her apart.
“In Ghana, we have many local sounds including highlife, Afrobeat and the Jàmá sound which is more of a party vibe fused with the soul and heart of R&B. I grew up in different parts of the world and had the opportunity to explore different sounds and disciplines of music which I embrace through my music,” she says.
Chayuta took part in classical music and opera at age 13 in primary school before diverting to pursue a pop career. By age 16, she had a professional at-home recording studio, inviting notable Ghanaian musicians and producers.
“I was working with many Ghanaian legends from dancehall to Afrobeats and they made the time to come to the studio to mentor me in writing music and hone my craft. I feel blessed to have such people shaping my career so young,” she says.
Chayuta has worked with prolific Ghanaian music producers and international acts including Mix Master Garzy, Phantom, Jupitar, Kelvyn Boy, Edem and legendary D'Wayne Wiggins from American soul-R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!
Her recent trip to SA aims to promote her new music while exploring opportunities to grow her sound on this side.
“Aside from recording, I’m visiting places about SA because I want to connect with my roots,” she says.
“As a South African you must experience Soweto and try the local dishes and safari. I want to learn about Mzansi and the best way to do it is to meet its people.”
Her introduction to the local music scene is through the song Addiction featuring local musician Aubrey Qwana.
“Aubrey is amazingly creative and being from SA, his influence on the track pushes me as an Afrobeats artist trying to make it in SA,” she says.
Fact box
Image: FACEBOOK
Image: SUPPLIED
