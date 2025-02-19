Kay B opens up about Big Brother Mzansi axing

In an exclusive interview with Sowetan after he exited the show, Rigney declared his love for Mphirime.
The 23-year-old model and Savage have rekindled their relationship and are starting on a clean slate
Florence “Kay B” Mphirime has for the first time broken her silence after she was disqualified from Big Brother Mzansi in the second week over a claim by another housemate that he was "physically violated" by her.
The 23-year-old model from Bloemfontein was sent packing after Bokang "Beekay" Chephetsa accused her of unwanted physical conduct.
Mphirime told Sowetan on Wednesday afternoon that she was disappointed over how things unfolded.
"In that moment of being told that I was going home, I broke down. I was still trying to process what it was that I did that was inappropriate because Beekay seemed fine, we laughed about it and ironed it out. I was shocked to see his reaction after coming out of the confession room with Big Brother, I think that’s when I knew something was completely wrong,” she said.
“I remember telling myself that but I did apologise. I did everything I could to make it right but I guess it wasn’t enough.
“I’m a social media person but even after getting home, I tried my best to stay away from reading the comments. I didn’t like how the public saw me and how things played out, it wasn’t a true indication of who I am.”
Three weeks after exiting the house, Mphirime said she is committed to her romance with fellow housemate Hassaan "Savage" Rigney. Mphirime was in a love triangle with Rigney and Bonni Bee (real name Bongiwe Booi), who were the first two housemates to exit the show in a double elimination.
