Some of the housemates saw me as a threat – Big Brother Mzansi's Ash-ley Ogle
The devastated housemate opens up about her love for Sweet Guluva who she met in the house
Image: Supplied.
A week after fan-favourite Ash-ley Ogle's shocking elimination from Big Brother Mzansi, she is starting to come to terms with her sudden exit.
In the biggest twist of the 24/7 show thus far, last Monday, Big Brother stunned viewers and housemates with the shocking eviction of the 26-year-old from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
Her immediate eviction came when the week's “head of house” Siyabonga Mlangeni aka Swiss broke a tie between her and Nsuku Mabunda, who had both received the most votes from fellow housemates.
The most devastated was Sweet Guluva, real name Akhonamathemba Mbele, who she formed a romance with in the house.
“I remember telling Sweet Guluva that I had a weird feeling that I’d be going home. I don’t know how I knew,” Ogle told Sowetan.
“That’s why I didn’t unpack my bags on Sunday after the elimination show, it’s like I knew I wouldn’t last a week without going home.
“Growing up, I lived in many places and went to many different schools, so it wasn’t hard for me to adjust to the various personalities we had in the house. I didn’t see my housemates as strangers but more like us being at a school camp sharing the same house. [In such a dynamic] there are always cliques and people grouping themselves but it wasn’t that hard for me to adjust.”
The aspirant actor said she harboured no resentment towards the housemates who had a hand in her elimination.
“The thing that took its toll on me was missing my parents, nothing else really got to me,” she said.
“I do believe it was too early for me to leave the house. If it wasn’t for my competitors having the option of electing me, I would’ve walked away with the title, I would’ve won the competition.”
Ogle holds that she was a threat and some housemates orchestrated her elimination.
“I was 100% myself. Some of the housemates probably saw that and saw me as a threat. Some had their emotional reasons why I shouldn’t be there and I don’t blame them for it. [At the end of the day] it’s a game and everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” she said.
Having been out of the house for a week, Ogle shared that she was touched by the love she’s received from her fans.
“My supporters didn’t get to vote for me enough but I’m grateful to come out and receive so much love and feel like a winner,” she said.
Olga said it would be challenging to keep her romance with Sweet Guluva going, who is one of the favourites to win this year's title.
“Sweet Guluva and I fell for each other naturally, we didn’t force it. We clicked the first day we spoke and met each other,” she said.
“We are in a relationship but because we don’t have any phone contact it will be tricky but he is an adult and I’m sure he is well aware of what he’s doing.
“We’ll have to see when he’s out of the house but I have high hopes for us outside the house. I also know that he will walk away with the title – he is going to be the winner for this season.”
What’s next?
“I’m going to try my hand out in acting and hopefully secure a reality TV show which has been a dream of mine since I was a child and I also plan to take over the fashion and hair industry as the go-to model,” she said.
