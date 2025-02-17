“I’m enjoying married life. Life becomes easier when you marry your best friend. We like to do things at home," he told Sowetan on Thursday, ahead of the Valentine's Day.
Morafe’s Towdeemac honours wife Levi with new love song
Pelo e Ja Serati is romantic rapper's second single this year
Image: Supplied.
Towdeemac, one-third of hip hop group Morafe, dropped the ultimate love anthem on Valentine's Day as a heartfelt ode to his wife of four years Levi.
The rapper born Lerothodi Moagi in Mahikeng, North West, has in recent years become synonymous with ghostwriting for other artists and now he's venturing back into his music career.
The song called Pelo e Ja Serati, is his second single this year, marking his comeback as a recording artist.
“The heart wants what it wants," Towdeemac said as he explained the title of the single.
“We’ve been married for four years and I believe I am married to my best friend. We started off as business partners and then we got closer. The inevitable happened and we’ve been together ever since.”
The song also pays homage to his daughter Serati.
As part of his comeback, the 43-year-old rapper will release a new song each month for the next 12 months.
“I’m enjoying married life. Life becomes easier when you marry your best friend. We like to do things at home," he told Sowetan on Thursday, ahead of the Valentine's Day.
He revealed at the time that they had no plans for the lovers' day.
“[When] we manage to get a babysitter we prefer to go on a date and act like we are both single and meeting each other for the first time.”
He added that his interracial marriage hasn’t been met with any cultural challenges.
“[My marriage] has never been an issue since my wife [of Indian descent] is practically black,” he said.
“Her taste and interests have always kept her around black people so there aren't that many awkward moments except for when we are back home in the North West.
“In places like Klerksdorp and Rustenburg, people aren't used to interracial families so we just walk it off.”
He is also a music business entrepreneur and has an outreach project called Backstage Lectures, where he goes into underprivileged communities teaching aspiring rappers, producers, artists and events managers about the business of music.
A childhood friend of fellow rapper Khuli Chana and Morafe bandmate, Towdeemac has also been instrumental in mentoring new-kid-on-the-block Maglera Doe Boy.
“I first met him over 12 years ago. Out of everyone in our group, I met him first and then later introduced him to Khuli. I was also in one of Maglera’s earliest videos from 12 years ago,” he said.
“I’ve been his mentor for several years. Maglera is a fast learner and how he processes what you teach him is a marvel to watch. I even learn from him and certain moves he makes and skills he has.
“One of the things I teach them is your mud is your gold – a lot of what you are ashamed of is what makes you unique and what the world yearns for.
"We’ve seen that with Naledi who was handpicked by Chris Brown. He [Brown] somehow got attracted to her as she is, hence I believe your mud is your gold.”
The rapper emphasised he never took a break from the music scene but he ventured into the world of ghostwriting for local artists.
What does the future hold for Towdeemac?
“The ultimate plan is to own an African record label that can take over the world. Our art needs to be funded in the right type of way so that we have an amazing catalogue that truly documents our stories through music," he said.
“I am also a hopeless romantic, so, I don’t think I’ll stop producing any love songs soon.”
