Ukhozi FM presenter Selbeyonce on joing Uzalo and feeling 'overlooked'
The radio presenter opens up about her "slow" career and making a comeback on the popular daily drama
Image: Supplied.
Ukhozi FM presenter Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize feels her decade-long entertainment career has been extraordinarily slow and she has often been overlooked.
The LGBTQ+ activist throughout her career has pushed boundaries on inclusivity and diversity.
The 36-year-old entertainer is making her acting comeback on the daily drama Uzalo.
“Acting has always been part of my journey and something I’ve always wanted to do. I will be reprising the same role I did seven years ago,” she said.
“Back in 2018, I received a call from the directors asking me to audition to play myself. Since then, I’ve been honing my skills through auditions and pointers from industry mates on how to improve my acting skills.
“Though it’s been several years since I’ve played this role, I plan to have more of an input of what truly happens in the world of a character I live in real life.”
Mkhize has also played the role of Pearl, a transwoman on Generations: The Legacy and another trans character Lulu on Imbewu: The Seed.
“It’s expected of me to be great. Acting and radio are a big deal to me. I take both these crafts seriously,” she said.
