Culture

“Bare ke Leemecke!” - Muso on fame, family and humble beginnings

'Some people expect me to wear Gucci but I’m just LeeMcKrazy, I am not a celebrity. I’m still the same old guy from the hood,' says the amapiano sensation.

10 February 2025 - 07:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Amapiano singing sensation LeeMckrazy.
Amapiano singing sensation LeeMckrazy.
Image: Supplied.

Despite being the biggest amapiano sensation, LeeMcKrazy says fame has not changed him and he remains the same kid from the hood in Diepkloof Zone 5, Soweto.

The 22-year-old musician with his famous catchphrase “bare ke Leemecke!” has brought the Midas touch to countless chart-topping and dance hits like Kokotela, Jealousy, Kwelanga 2.0, Ebasini and Eloyi.

Speaking to Sowetan, LeeMcKrazy, real name Linda Mnisi, confessed that at times his meteoric stardom has been overwhelming. 

“I never expected any of this. All this fame was a surprise to me. I realised I was famous in 2023 when I threw my one-man show and the pull-up was crazy,” he said. 

“Fame irritates me at times. I can’t live my life the way I used to. I can’t do anything freely. I always have to keep my guard up ... even a simple thing like lighting a cigarette, people will judge me. Some people expect me to wear Gucci but I’m just LeeMcKrazy, I’m not a celebrity. I’m still the same old guy from the hood.” 

LeeMcKrazy does admit that being in the public eye has also taught him a lot of discipline.

“I never used to beg people. I am a pantsula. I would often just let things be but since being in the industry, I’ve learnt how important it is to speak properly to people because essentially, my music is my business and I need to stay booked and busy,” he said.

Image: Supplied.

“For some people, our lives seem exciting but it truly isn’t. Having no privacy is exhausting. Sometimes I wish I could leave fame on the stage and not take it anywhere with me. I’m a people’s person. I’m used to mingling with many people. Every time I am out, people want to take pictures [with me] but it sometimes gets hectic.” 

He said he is also not interested in the female attention that he's been getting since he's been in a committed relationship for eight years with his high school sweetheart.

“My focus is being a family man and making money. I’m enjoying fatherhood as it has put a perspective on my life. I have a goal and mission and it’s mainly to ensure my family and I are set,” he said. 

Breaking into the industry wasn’t easy for LeeMcKrazy.

“So many people used to look down at me because I didn’t have money. Now that I’m big in the music scene, those people who rejected me are now asking to work with me and guess what, I refuse to do it. Why now that I’m at the top?” he rhetorically asked. 

His love for music was first sparked by his mother, who always took him to church and included him in the church choir as a conductor. In 2015, at 12 years old, he launched his budding music career.

“I knew I was going to become a success, it was just a matter of time,” he said. “I also don’t feel any pressure to keep making hits as music runs in my blood, so it’s a given that any song I make will top the charts.”

Late last year, LeeMcKrazy dropped his album Intando Ka God 2.0which has since generated more than  6.5-million streams on digital platforms.

“The plan is to continue to influence the fashion culture with all the inspiration I derive around me. To collect a few awards – you know, Samas (SA Music Awards) to MetroFM Music Awards. I also hope to work with Jason Derulo, Rick Ross and Focalistic again. Can’t wait to turn the heat and shift the game,” he said

Idols SA alumni Yanga Sobetwa 'validated' as she gets love from EGOT Jennifer Hudson

Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson has just discovered Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa's rendition of her smash hit If This Isn't Love on the show, almost ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Fashion inspo for Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl

American rapper Kendrick Lamar will become the first solo rapper to headline the show
S Mag
5 days ago

Amapiano star Bassie on stardom: 'People only know me when I start to sing'

Amapiano songbird Bassie says despite the popularity of her songs such as Kwelanga, most people still don't recognise her face in public, and she ...
S Mag
1 week ago

IN PICS: Beyoncé, Willow Smith and Trevor Noah sparkled at the Grammys

Beyoncé was finally awarded Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter.
S Mag
1 week ago

Phumla Music hopes new Big Brother Mzansi housemates use her songs to stay longer in the house

Phumla Music has described the opportunity to have some of her sleeper hits used on the new season of Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) as a career milestone.
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Milk + Cookies festival far from sweet

The Joburg leg of the two-week outdoor music festival Milk + Cookies at Huddle Park in Linksfield, Johannesburg, failed to live up to its delectable ...
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC