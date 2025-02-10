“For some people, our lives seem exciting but it truly isn’t. Having no privacy is exhausting. Sometimes I wish I could leave fame on the stage and not take it anywhere with me. I’m a people’s person. I’m used to mingling with many people. Every time I am out, people want to take pictures [with me] but it sometimes gets hectic.”
“Bare ke Leemecke!” - Muso on fame, family and humble beginnings
'Some people expect me to wear Gucci but I’m just LeeMcKrazy, I am not a celebrity. I’m still the same old guy from the hood,' says the amapiano sensation.
Image: Supplied.
Despite being the biggest amapiano sensation, LeeMcKrazy says fame has not changed him and he remains the same kid from the hood in Diepkloof Zone 5, Soweto.
The 22-year-old musician with his famous catchphrase “bare ke Leemecke!” has brought the Midas touch to countless chart-topping and dance hits like Kokotela, Jealousy, Kwelanga 2.0, Ebasini and Eloyi.
Speaking to Sowetan, LeeMcKrazy, real name Linda Mnisi, confessed that at times his meteoric stardom has been overwhelming.
“I never expected any of this. All this fame was a surprise to me. I realised I was famous in 2023 when I threw my one-man show and the pull-up was crazy,” he said.
“Fame irritates me at times. I can’t live my life the way I used to. I can’t do anything freely. I always have to keep my guard up ... even a simple thing like lighting a cigarette, people will judge me. Some people expect me to wear Gucci but I’m just LeeMcKrazy, I’m not a celebrity. I’m still the same old guy from the hood.”
LeeMcKrazy does admit that being in the public eye has also taught him a lot of discipline.
“I never used to beg people. I am a pantsula. I would often just let things be but since being in the industry, I’ve learnt how important it is to speak properly to people because essentially, my music is my business and I need to stay booked and busy,” he said.
“For some people, our lives seem exciting but it truly isn’t. Having no privacy is exhausting. Sometimes I wish I could leave fame on the stage and not take it anywhere with me. I’m a people’s person. I’m used to mingling with many people. Every time I am out, people want to take pictures [with me] but it sometimes gets hectic.”
He said he is also not interested in the female attention that he's been getting since he's been in a committed relationship for eight years with his high school sweetheart.
“My focus is being a family man and making money. I’m enjoying fatherhood as it has put a perspective on my life. I have a goal and mission and it’s mainly to ensure my family and I are set,” he said.
Breaking into the industry wasn’t easy for LeeMcKrazy.
“So many people used to look down at me because I didn’t have money. Now that I’m big in the music scene, those people who rejected me are now asking to work with me and guess what, I refuse to do it. Why now that I’m at the top?” he rhetorically asked.
His love for music was first sparked by his mother, who always took him to church and included him in the church choir as a conductor. In 2015, at 12 years old, he launched his budding music career.
“I knew I was going to become a success, it was just a matter of time,” he said. “I also don’t feel any pressure to keep making hits as music runs in my blood, so it’s a given that any song I make will top the charts.”
Late last year, LeeMcKrazy dropped his album Intando Ka God 2.0, which has since generated more than 6.5-million streams on digital platforms.
“The plan is to continue to influence the fashion culture with all the inspiration I derive around me. To collect a few awards – you know, Samas (SA Music Awards) to MetroFM Music Awards. I also hope to work with Jason Derulo, Rick Ross and Focalistic again. Can’t wait to turn the heat and shift the game,” he said
