Big Brother Mzansi evictee Luzuko speaks on his 'platonic' relationship with Jojo

Big Brother Mzansi evictee Luzuko Mashalaba, after Sunday night's shocking triple elimination, will return home to his girlfriend after forming a connection with Jojo on the 24/7 reality show.
The 26-year-old Joburg sales agent was eliminated alongside 29-year-old actor Sphamandla "Sipha Lee" Mthembu from Katlehong on the East Rand, and 27-year-old East London farmer Abongile "Ezra" Mhambi.
Mashalaba said he regrettably wished he had turned up the heat in the house as part of the game plan. “I’m still angry and shocked, I don’t understand why viewers would want to get me out of the house. I’m such a bubbly person, maybe I wasn’t scandalous enough," Mashalaba said.
"It's not like I was furniture and wasn’t visible. I don’t, however, I regret being good in the house. I was planning on turning the heat with the other gender way later in the competition. I just didn’t expect to be eliminated so soon.”
From the onset, Mashalaba had his eye on 22-year-old entrepreneur JoJo, real name Karabo Sejojo, from Bloemhof in the North West.
“She and I connected on a deeper level. She ticks all the boxes and apparently, I also tick all her boxes. We even spoke that we will continue this platonic relationship of ours outside the house,” Mashalaba said.
“In the same breath, I respect my relationship with my girl back home. We’ve been together for a year and we’re building something solid. That’s why I restrained myself from doing anything with anyone.
"Even after Jojo told me she wanted me, I told her I couldn’t because I respect the person I want to spend my life with. But I still told her [Jojo] that it doesn’t mean she and I should prevent ourselves from connecting.”
The aspirant TV presenter said his honesty made him irresistible to the housemates.
“I told them the truth, maybe that turned them on. I had a lot of advances from women but even their efforts didn’t work in their favour. I was in a way a forbidden fruit to them,” Mashalaba said.
“Fortunately, my Christianity didn’t really hold me back. I even drank live on television. I wasn’t doing something that I wouldn’t do in the real world.“
Mashalaba quit his job to be on the show. “I don’t think I’ll go back to retail. It’s not something I’m passionate about,” Mashalaba said.
“Being on TV will help catapult my career even more. I used to audition but never got a response. Hence now that I have made a name for myself, I plan to take on the entertainment industry. I want to act and present a few shows. Big Brother has really given me the push that I need.
“It has also sharpened my mental attitude and made me only think about either you sink or swim, and I definitely want to glide through the waves. Probably get a few endorsement deals and be on a sports broadcasting show.”
