Actor Bahumi Mhlongo is turning 30 this weekend, and one of the biggest lessons she has learnt from her famous parents – Somizi Mhlongo and Palesa Madisakwane – is the importance of being a multi-hyphenate entertainer.
Mhlongo is taking a huge leap in that sense by hosting a motivational seminar for the youth called Speak & Be Heard, in Steyn City, Johannesburg, on Saturday, the eve of her 30th birthday.
Growing up in the public eye as a "nepo baby", Mhlongo had to overcome her famous parents' shadow. However, she has made a name for herself in acting, most noticeably for her portrayal of younger Lebo Mathosa in six-part biopic Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story.
“At times I wish I was as fearless as the Gen Zs – they know how to go for anything without having any reservations. However, as a millennial who has seen how life can get, I see it fit to help steer and direct them in the right path,” she said.
“More than anything, I want to make a lasting impact that helps to motivate, spike spiritual growth and generate a confident community that isn’t afraid to live in their truth and reality. I want the youth to realise how competent we are in society despite the backgrounds we come from.
“When I first started out as an actor, I was taking any roles that I could get but the more I saw it as my calling, I realised how intentional I needed to be. Hence I am doing the same with speaking, something that I’ve been doing since I was in grade 4."
Bahumi Mhlongo dedicates her 30s to becoming multi-ventured
'I’ve learnt from my parents, particularly my father, that we don’t just do one thing. You are allowed to do it all,' says the multi-hyphenate entertainer.
Image: Supplied.
Mhlongo shied away from being regarded as a motivational speaker despite her latest endeavour. "I don’t look or regard myself as a motivational speaker, I’m just a speaker who shares the knowledge I’ve acquired, and most of it is inspirational," she said.
“Another side to this is that we, as women, have been fighting to be heard for decades, and now that we have people’s attention and the platform, we need to make sure what we say or do hold some significance that helps to change things for us.”
Mhlongo's other acting roles include a part in Keeping Score and Soon Comes Night.
As a TV royalty, with her grandparents being late stage, as well as television and film actors Mary Twala and Ndaba Mhlongo, she has learnt a lot from her family about being a multi-hyphenated entertainer. “I don’t think I can note the difference between acting and speaking. I owe everything to the roles I portray," she said.
“And as a person who is big on public speaking, I have always had the desire to equip people. I’ve learnt from my parents, particularly my father, that we don’t just do one thing. You are allowed to do it all, for as long as it speaks to the core of who you are. I want to be a multi-ventured person.
"I see myself on several billboards, directing and writing films while hosting seminars in corporate spaces. The plan is to strike a balance while fulfilling our purpose.”
