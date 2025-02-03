'I dreamt of my eviction' – Big Brother Mzansi evictee Gugu

Big Brother Mzansi's latest evictee Nokulunga “Gugu” Ndabezitha, who is a traditional healer, claims that she saw her Sunday night elimination coming after it came to her in a dream the night before.

Speaking to Sowetan on Monday morning, the 34-year-old from Zola, Soweto, said it was a long-life dream of hers to be featured on the 24/7 reality show and she was sad to be eliminated so early in the competition.

“I’m so excited to see the world, I can’t believe it’s been a month. Being the social media person that I am, it felt good to break away from everything, especially my phone. I managed to have self-reflective moments and in a way, see some growth in myself. Overall it was an amazing experience,” she said.

“I always have to rectify and make things clear to people that I’m not all that scary, nor do I get to see my whole life or what’s about to happen. However, I did have a dream about my exit.

“On Sunday morning, I told the girls how worried I was because I dreamt of Smash Afrika asking me to leave the house – they [girls] thought my dream meant the opposite of an elimination but that's not the case because here we are. I hardly dream about myself which proved that I was indeed going home.”

Ndabezitha said her game plan to bring “confusion” didn’t materialise as she had hoped.

“I always stay grateful regardless of the outcome. I auditioned for Big Brother Mzansi three times and when this one was a ‘Yes’, I thought what a good way to start my year and set the tone for 2025,” she said.

“Being on Big Brother was a way to show people that it doesn’t matter how old you are, do what makes you happy. It took me almost 20 years to finally make it on TV – this is after numerous auditions such as presenter gigs and being on TV shows.