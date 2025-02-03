Amapiano star Bassie on stardom: 'People only know me when I start to sing'

Amapiano songbird Bassie says despite the popularity of her songs such as Kwelanga, most people still don't recognise her face in public, and she can't stand it.
Born Basetsana Maluleke, in the last three years, she has become the go-to vocalist for amapiano hits like Izenzo and Sizani.
Despite her songs topping charts and streaming platforms, while keeping music lovers on the dance floor, the 22-year-old singer can still walk in plain sight without being recognised.
The Mpumalanga-born singer in December dropped her album Umculo.
“It’s been tough trying to get people to know me and who I am. Usually, people recognise me as soon as I sing Kwelanga or one of my other popular songs. I could get on stage and the minute I sing a note, people immediately say: ‘Oh, it’s her’ ... which really stings,” said Bassie at the media launch of the 2025 Metro FM Music Awards in Mbombela.
“I do have a few people who know me, but it’s not at the level I want it to be. I usually travel by bus when I go somewhere and funny enough, I always blend in with the crowd. Some people aren’t even aware that they are sitting next to Bassie the popular singer.
“As much as I want my brand and my image to be the first thing people notice, I am grateful for their love and support. This is why I’m crossing my fingers that my collaboration song Kwelanga featuring M-Touch and Ranger makes it as one of the nominated songs at the awards (Metro FM Music Awards).”
Image: Supplied.
Fact box:
– Basetsana "Bassie" Maluleke discovered her passion for singing at the tender age of five.
– She was a cheerleader at 12 but then transitioned to being a choir conductor during her high school years at Sunward Park High.
– She grew up in Windmill Park, Boksburg and she used to participate in major competitions such as Ekurhuleni’s Got Talent and Piermont.
Bassie added that though she tries to lead a private life, her romance with fellow muso Pushkin RSA is one fans have been gushing over.
“The plan wasn’t for us to go public with the relationship. He posted me first and then I followed suit. We’ve been together for two years now and him being in the same industry [as me], helps me to be able to push because he understands the demand of this business,” she said.
“It’s tough navigating all the girls' attention, especially the comments, but we have an understanding. We are planning to build a home together, make money in the industry and build a legacy.
“The most important thing is to immortalise my music. I want you to listen to my music in five years and still say, you’re madly in love with it.”
The Metro FM Music Awards will be staged for a third consecutive year at Mbombela Stadium on May 3. The nominations will be announced on February 27.
Image: Supplied.
