Uzalo actor Yolanda Buthelezi cherishes being cast alongside veteran actors
The emerging actor values mentorship and guidance from veteran actors Thembi Nyandeni & Duduzile Ngcobo.
Rising TV star Yolanda Buthelezi says sharing the screen with veteran performers Thembi Nyandeni and Duduzile Ngcobo in Uzalo is something she doesn't take for granted and she is grateful for their exceptional mentorship.
As a self-taught actor and presenter, the 29-year-old from Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal, added that her almost ten-year journey had not been an easy ride.
Scoring the role of Enzokuhle Makhaya in the SABC 1 daily drama has been the breakthrough she has been waiting for.
“You know the saying: ‘Never meet your heroes?’ Well, in my case, I met mine and they are amazing. Being on the show, I get to work with Mam’Thembi and Mam’Dudu who have been so kind to me. It feels like I’m best friends with them despite the age gap,” she said.
“It’s very reassuring to have women like them who are there for you to be transparent with. I remember I had to tackle an emotional scene and I felt like I couldn’t do it, Mam’ Dudu stepped in and helped me get an emotional breakthrough with the scene. These women are always there to cheer me on and celebrate me whenever they find the chance.”
Uzalo is the favourite TV show of Buthelezi's grandmother.
“The biggest thing is that this role finally gave my family the reassurance and confidence in my career. They’ve been holding my hand all these years and it’s comforting to see them see everything come to fruition,” she said.
“I have one of the most modern grandmothers. She wears skinny jeans, that’s how current with the times she is. She and the rest of my family allow me the opportunity to grow, even if means kissing scenes here and there. I also tell my family everything so that nothing surprises them.”
Buthelezi stepped into the spotlight as a presenter on Soweto TV in 2017, two years later she secured a gig as a recurring guest host on SABC 1’s Selimathunzi.
Her promising career came to a halt in 2020 when the world came to a standstill during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She finally got her big break in 2022 when she took on the role of Zamazonke on Muvhango. The role led to her next gig as prison escapee Mpho on Code 13.
“Playing Mpho was life-changing. She was a complex character, she helped me evolve and enhance my acting skills. I knew I loved television back during the Live AMP and Selimatunzi era. I was highly inspired by Bonang but I never wanted to fall into the trap of impersonating her,” she said.
“When I moved to Joburg in 2015, it wasn’t as amazing as I thought but I knew I had to make it. I would DM a lot of these productions asking to present some of their shows.”
She added that the reason she never gave up was because of the little girl inside, who was a passionate performer and entertainer.
“It took me about 10 years to finally say, this is it. I’m finally here,” she said.
“I’m praying for lead roles in telenovelas and probably start winning some awards next year.”
