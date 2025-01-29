Idols SA alumni Yanga Sobetwa 'validated' as she gets love from EGOT Jennifer Hudson

Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson has just discovered Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa's rendition of her smash hit, If This Isn't Love, on the show, almost seven years later, and she can't get enough of it.
The 23-year-old musician told Sowetan yesterday she felt validated that her 2018 performance had caught the attention of Hudson – an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner) – and hoped to one day collaborate with her.
On Tuesday, the 43-year-old American singer and actor, who became a household name after being part of American Idol in 2004, took to social media in a now viral post to praise then-16-year-old Sobetwa. “It feels so humbling. I was actually in disbelief but I’m so encouraged," Sobetwa said.
“The Bible says that your gift will make way for you and I’m seeing it come to light. The most surprising element about all of this is that I performed it seven years ago but I’m still receiving love – not just from people worldwide but the song's original singer.
"For me, this is more than just validation but encouragement to keep doing what I love and to continue to walk in my purpose. Collaborating with Jennifer Hudson would be a dream come true.”
Hudson wrote on social media: "I cannot believe I am just now seeing this! @yanga_sobetwa u did that!!! If This Isn’t Love will always have a special place in my heart, and it was a joy hearing u sing it! 💜 I’m a fan!!!!"
Sobetwa remembered the moment. “Performing that song was as though I was dedicating it to my love for music and performance. Singing the lyrics felt like a dream at that moment. The love I have for music landed me on that stage, which gave me so much fulfilment,” she said.
“The young Yanga was just a girl who wasn’t necessarily in the competition to win but one who wanted to explore her music capabilities because prior to that, I had never sung on a professional stage such as Idols.”
These days, Sobetwa is focusing more on her spiritual journey and embarking on a gospel career. “A couple of months ago, I became a member of a worship group at my church. I also had the privilege of co-writing and leading a song titled Jeso O Ntekane,” she said.
“I’m planning on releasing new music this year and I have a couple of singles lined up that I’m quite excited about. I can’t wait for the global audience to hear what it is I have to offer. I also have unexpected collaborations that will be realised sometime this year as well, and big plans that I cannot announce as yet."
She said she is learning and growing. “I’m going to a very new journey soon that I’ve never tapped into. I’ve started my gospel career and things are going way better than I expected – with little effort – and this shows the favour of God for me. I’m glad gospel is still in line with what I wanted to do after Idols.”
