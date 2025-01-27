“From day one, this girl saw something in me. I love a woman who shows you respect and isn’t afraid to be vulnerable with you,” he said.
'I will wait for Kay B, she's the love of my life' – Big Brother Mzansi evictee Savage
The 29-year-old playboy addressed his love triangle with housemates Kay B and Bonni Bee
Image: Supplied.
Big Brother Mzansi evictees Bonni Bee and Hassaan "Savage" Rigney left the house on Sunday, but their love triangle with Florence "Kay B" Mphirime will keep the fire burning.
The pair were the first housemates to exit the 24/7 reality TV show in a double elimination.
Savage told Sowetan on Monday that his biggest takeaway from the show was meeting his LOML (love of my life), referring to Kay B, the 23-year-old model from Bloemfontein.
“The last thing I expected being on the show was to fall in love. My intention going in was the role of a savage. I had plans to be with the ladies. This landed me in a couple of fights, one in particular was with Bonni and Kay B,” he said.
“Other housemates saw how badly I hurt Kay B when I entertained Bonni but when I apologised she took me back and told me not to do it again, which I won’t.
“I don’t want to hurt Kay B’s heart hence I am planning to wait for her until she comes out. Even if she ends up entertaining other housemates while in the house, I want her to know that Savage will be here waiting for her regardless of the outcome.”
Savage said it took only two weeks in the house to meet his LOML and had big plans for her on Valentine's Day.
“From day one, this girl saw something in me. I love a woman who shows you respect and isn’t afraid to be vulnerable with you,” he said.
“We both spoke and agreed that we’d wait until Sunday to start dating but I ended up leaving the house. I had to be on my good behaviour after I won Kay B back. I even had a whole thing planned for Valentine’s Day. I wanted to show people a softer side to me and how much of a good man I am.”
Bonni Bee (real name Bongiwe Booi) said she had no regret about going after Savage – even though Kay B was in the picture.
“Off the bat, I didn’t like Kay B. I was like, this one, I want to humble her. I felt that she was a drama queen and an overzealous person. I told myself I needed to deal with her hence I went for her man, Savage,” she said.
“I was quite intrigued when my plan worked and Savage came to me. He and I are cut from the same cloth. We vibe on a different level, we understand each other. We both knew what needed to be done in the house and bring the entertainment. I also thought we had to share like Big Brother said we should.”
The 28-year-old from Johannesburg hopes to explore a career in the theatre and television industry.
“I’m still emotionless. I can’t believe I’m out of the house. It wasn’t about the money to begin with but the little exposure I knew I’d get. I was able to shine in the two weeks that I was in the house and now that I’ve been on the show, I know it’s my chance to get my name out there,” she said.
