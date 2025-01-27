I think we can walk home with this trophy – Cindy Lee on the Oscar nomination

Local short film The Last Ranger has already broken an Oscar record as the first SA production to receive a nomination in 20 years.
Gavin Hood's Tsotsi starring Terry Pheto and Presley Chweneyagae is still the first and only SA film to have won an Oscar in 2005. That was the last time an SA film was nodded at the prestigious Academy Awards.
In 2004, director Darrell Roodt's Yesterday with Leleti Khumalo in the lead was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film (now Best International Feature Film) – the same category that Tsotsi won a year later.
The rhino poaching short film has been nominated for Best Live Action Film at the 97th annual Oscars, taking place in LA on March 3. It will compete with The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, I'm Not a Robot, Anuja and A Lien.
The Last Ranger director Cindy Lee and lead actor Avumile Qongqo told Sowetan on Monday that they were crossing their fingers in the hopes of a win.
“We didn’t even get into many of the top film festivals, not even Sundance or Cannes. So, when we qualified [for the Oscars] and made it to the long list, we were all like, 'oh my gosh', that's so exciting,” said Lee.
“Then we made it to the shortlist of 15 and then the top 5 and we realised these judges were watching our film. Now I think we can walk home with this trophy, which I can't believe I'm even saying.”
Shortly after the film was shortlisted; Lee, Qongqo plus US-based producers Darwin Shaw, Will Hawkes and David S Lee received a heartfelt congratulations from Hood.
“I have spent a lot of time in America and you can feel very overwhelmed by both volume and amount of American product. So, to find a little crack and a gap to tell a story from another part of the world is not as easy as it seems. The sincerity of purpose, kindness, talent and technical skill behind this film is what I feel very proud of as a South African filmmaker,” said Hood, who has also directed Hollywood films X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ender's Game, Eye in the Sky and Official Secrets.
I think we can walk home with this trophy – Cindy Lee on the Oscar nomination
The Last Ranger breaks SA's two decade drought for prestigious nod
The Last Ranger cast includes David S Lee, Makhaola Ndebele, Waldemar Schultz and Liyabona Mroqoza, making her acting debut as the character Litha.
Inspired by true events, the film plays out in the Amakhala Game Reserve in Eastern Cape. It follows the journey of ranger Khuselwa (Qongqo) and local village girl Litha (Mroqoza), who on a routine drive through the reserve find themselves ambushed by rhino poachers with a tragic end.
The film was shot with live rhinos under the supervision of the game reserve.
“I felt empowered playing that role because I saw the many layers to her; the resilience and quiet strength that she had but also her tenderness and protectiveness,” said Qongqo.
“So, I leaned towards that because I usually enjoy things that are not on the nose. Her power was quite understated but very much felt and I had quite an emotional connection to her.”
Qongqo has also acted in international films Deep Blue Sea 3, Raised by Wolves and Deep State.
“I'm hoping that this project turns things around for everybody locally,” said Lee.
“I don't want that thing that once I’ve won an Oscar to be taken away and go make films and TV in America. I want to keep doing it here, but we need to get the finances right to craft the stories. We financed The Last Ranger ourselves and most people did it for free because they loved the project. I want to stay here and make South African projects, but we need more money injected into the local industry.”
