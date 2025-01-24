“I’ve never had to replace a character before. I also choose not to see this from a negative perspective. As an artist, one has to learn to understand the field they are in. You need to remember that you are there to create, to take what’s on print and make it come alive.”
Mpama promised to breathe new life into the character. He is also open to criticism from viewers and is committed to winning them over. “There’s a bio that we’re given of the characters that we play (and) this is accompanied by a script. At times actors make the mistake of taking whatever is on paper and acting it out as it is, this usually happens with young actors,” he said.
“What they don’t realise is that they need to study more about the character’s gestures and mannerisms, which you can then pair with the script. It makes it easier for the audience to relate to you more.”
Mpama thanked the cast and crew for welcoming him. “Teamwork is what makes everything happen, hence, I chose to accommodate them by giving my best in executing the role,” he said.
In recent years, Mpama has taken fewer acting roles to focus on his business and spiritual journey. “I believe in having multiple streams of income, hence I have a business that sells bath salts. I haven’t launched the cologne and perfumes yet, but people are already buying them from my online store,” he said.
“I also preach every Sunday in Dobsonville at Jehovah Nations of the World Ministries. I find it easy to separate being an actor and a teacher of the word. It’s about understanding that the word can be taught in many ways.”
Auditioning for new roles is also not top of the list for Mpama.
“I hardly audition for roles. Usually, directors and producers know the work that you do. So, for them, it is often formalities to see how I bring a character to life,” he said.
Mpumi Mpama set to bring 'new life' to Empini role formerly portrayed by Siyabonga Thwala
The actor is open to criticism from viewers and is committed to winning them over
Replacing legendary performer Siyabonga Thwala in the new season of Empini is not an easy task, but actor Mpumi Mpama is unfazed and refused to consult his predecessor in an effort to give the role new life.
Mpama—known for his roles in Queendom, The Queen, and Lingashoni—has been recast as ruthless businessman Khaya Bhodoza in season 2 of the Showmax crime drama, which premieres in March.
The 48-year-old from Dobsonville, Soweto, will join Nambitha Ben-Mazwi. “Someone asked me, 'How does it feel to fill in Siyabonga’s shoes? I replied and said: ‘I don’t plan to because he took his shoes with him. I brought my own shoes'. Now, if I brought my own shoes, I can’t ask him [Siyabonga] about his shoes,” said Mpama.
“The work that Siyabonga did in season 1 was great; he is actually one of the legends in the industry. Concerning season 2, I am well aware that I have to bring my own expertise and execute it in such a way that viewers will say that these two actors are great.
“I refuse to make the mistake of asking for guidance. Thing is, if you ask for tips, you might end up doing what the previous actor did, which defeats the purpose of the replacement. As actors, we are about building legacies. So, you can’t build a legacy with someone else’s bricks.
FACT BOX
– Mpumi Mpama is an avid fan of American superstar actor, Denzel Washington. He admires the Golden Globe recipient's resilience in the industry and impeccable acting ability.
– He enjoys the outdoors and usually unwinds at home watching television shows such as Power, The Usual Suspects and Mr Bean.
– When he is not on set or behind the pulpit, he is usually out in the community helping the needy through the Mpumi Mpama Foundation.
– If he wasn't an actor or a priest, he'd be a politician.
“I’ve never had to replace a character before. I also choose not to see this from a negative perspective. As an artist, one has to learn to understand the field they are in. You need to remember that you are there to create, to take what’s on print and make it come alive.”
Mpama promised to breathe new life into the character. He is also open to criticism from viewers and is committed to winning them over. “There’s a bio that we’re given of the characters that we play (and) this is accompanied by a script. At times actors make the mistake of taking whatever is on paper and acting it out as it is, this usually happens with young actors,” he said.
“What they don’t realise is that they need to study more about the character’s gestures and mannerisms, which you can then pair with the script. It makes it easier for the audience to relate to you more.”
Mpama thanked the cast and crew for welcoming him. “Teamwork is what makes everything happen, hence, I chose to accommodate them by giving my best in executing the role,” he said.
In recent years, Mpama has taken fewer acting roles to focus on his business and spiritual journey. “I believe in having multiple streams of income, hence I have a business that sells bath salts. I haven’t launched the cologne and perfumes yet, but people are already buying them from my online store,” he said.
“I also preach every Sunday in Dobsonville at Jehovah Nations of the World Ministries. I find it easy to separate being an actor and a teacher of the word. It’s about understanding that the word can be taught in many ways.”
Auditioning for new roles is also not top of the list for Mpama.
“I hardly audition for roles. Usually, directors and producers know the work that you do. So, for them, it is often formalities to see how I bring a character to life,” he said.
Thuso Mbedu manifested her dream role in Children of Blood and Bone
Scandal! fan-favourite Mathews Rantsoma details life after playing 'Nhlamulo'
'I've rebranded... showing skin is no longer in fashion' – says reality TV star Inno Morolong
Reality TV exposed our bromance's weak points – says Mzansi Magic star Lemii Loco
Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu weighs in on T'Bose, Mapitsi's marital woes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos