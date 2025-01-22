Scandal! fan-favourite Mathews Rantsoma details life after playing 'Nhlamulo'

Scandal! fan-favourite Mathews Rantsoma says life was hell after his character was killed off the popular daily drama last year.
The 29-year-old actor has been out of action for almost a year after playing Nhlamulo Maseko on the e.tv soapie. Rantsoma said the period was filled with anxiety and uncertainty.
He is bouncing back as the newest addition to the latest season of Adulting set to premiere at the weekend.
“You know that feeling you have when you’re not working? Where there are constant waves of anxiety and depression? When you’re always overthinking and problems are coming from all angles? The feeling where you experience what life is?,” he asked rhetorically.
“Life after leaving Scandal! was difficult. If I were to paint a picture of how [the past year] was, it would be a dark-coloured A2 canvas with a very colourful spot at the centre. There is so much darkness around it but it keeps moving in.”
Former Scandal! co-star Mapaseka Koetle is another new addition to the third season, joining regular cast mates Thembinkosi Mthembu, Nhlanhla Kunene, Thabiso Rammusi and Luthando “BU” Mthembu.
“I wouldn’t say I’m [fully] back on TV but it feels good to be doing what I love. It also felt good being on a set that does things differently. They even move differently. I enjoyed learning from and observing my new cast and crew,” he said.
“I play a small character that carries a storyline. [Portraying the new role] got me out of my comfort zone, especially after the character that I used to play. It’s also one of those roles that you’d love to hate and without giving too much away, viewers are going to fall in love with this character."
Fact Box:
– Rantsoma is an avid fan of movies and series.
– He enjoys cosying indoors with his partner on days he's not on set.
– His favourite actors are Tom Hardy, Daniel Day-Lewis, Hamilton Dhlamini and Mduduzi Mabaso.
– His favourite TV show is DiepCity.
– If he wasn't an actor, he would be a lawyer, as he believes he'd still be telling a story but in a different setting.
He also got to reconnect with Kunene, who he previously worked with in theatre.
“Nhlanhla Kunene used to be one of my directors back in my theatre days. So, meeting him on set was somewhat of a joyous reunion. We had so much fun that day – it’s one of my most memorable moments on set – being with someone who taught me this craft," he said.
Shifting from the stage to in front of the camera was unbearable for Rantsoma.
“Assuming the role of Nhlamulo was one of the most difficult things I had to do. He was my very first TV character," he said. "I was met with many challenges but ultimately I had to remember that the idea is the same.
“The South African entertainment industry feels like you’re entering a battle that you don’t know where it started or where it’s going. You don't know which people to fight or who to rely on.
"However, when you win, you win big. Once you’ve experienced this, you’re accustomed to the thinking that this feeling is not something that should escape, this will then see you push more until you fulfil that gratification."
He added that fame came with a lot of pressure. “When you are no longer in the limelight or in people’s faces, you begin to feel like you don’t exist but that's the nature of showbiz. It’s quite difficult to keep up with this expectation if you’re an introverted person like myself,” he said.
